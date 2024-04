Ruslaan at Challengers: 4 films to see in theaters this weekend | Bollywood

This weekend there seems to be something for everyone at the cinema. From chilling supernatural adventures to thrilling action thrillers and steamy sports romances to the Tamil re-release, Trisha starrer Vijay and Ghilli, already in cinemas, check out what's on offer. (Also Read: Aayush Sharma Breaks Down In Tears Recalling Mean Comments After Debut: I Was Compared To A Dog) Aayush Sharma and Zendaya in Ruslaan and Challengers. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (English) HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! It's been 40 years since the iconic Ghostbusters first appeared on the big screen. Bill Murray's wit, quirky gimmicks, and comedic genius have made him a fan favorite for most comic book fans. Fast forward to today, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire ups the ante, adding to the paranormal adventure franchise. Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard headline the supernatural comedy. Dan Aykroyd's return to the franchise adds that touch of nostalgia. Challengers (English) If you've seen the steamy promo material for Challengers, you know this new film from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino has potential. This time, he immerses us in a world of ruthless ambition contrasted by desire. Friends turned rivals, Patrick (Josh OConnor) and Art (Mike Faist), vie for the attention of tennis superstar Tashis (Zendaya) in this intense love triangle, which will leave you wondering about the cost of obsession. Ruslaan (Hindi) Directed by Karan Lalit Butani, Ruslaan tells the story of a young man shaped by tragedy and driven by patriotism. Raised by a caring ATS officer after the loss of his terrorist father, Ruslaan joins RAW to serve the nation. But his life takes a turn for the worst when he is accused of the murder of an American delegate. Aayush Sharma is headlining the film which also stars Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade. Rathnam (Tamil) Directorial Haris Rathnam stars Vishal, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Gautham Vasudev Menon in lead roles. A henchman working under MP Panner Selvam finds himself becoming a savior. A girl who goes to Vellore for an interview finds herself targeted by hoodlums. Rathnam saves her and becomes her guardian, but how long can he protect her?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/ruslaan-to-challengers-4-films-to-watch-in-theatres-this-weekend-101714046413118.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos