A look at the food events coming to Des Moines this spring

Pop-up dinners are a fun way to enjoy a special menu in an interesting setting. Some, like dinners with two-time “MasterChef” contestant Samantha Daily, happen only once, while others on a farm with chefs such as Aaron Holt or Jacob Schroeder showcase ingredients from the firm to the plate. Also note that this week marks the last night of Bamie pizza at Gusto. Here's a look at upcoming food events you should check out in metro Des Moines.

We will update this list as new culinary events arise. Send your favorites to Susan Stapleton at[email protected].

Make gnocchi with Samantha Daily

If you've ever wanted to cook with a MasterChef contestant, now's your chance. Samantha Daily, who competed in seasons 9 and 12 of MasterChef, shows contestants how to make gnocchi from scratch.

Daily Partner with Clayton Mooney of Clayton Farms And Recipe in Ames for this culinary demo on May 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Daily plans to show attendees his step-by-step process, including his dough recipe, shaping techniques and sauces using Clayton Farms greens.

The class costs $75 to attend and $10 to live stream. Head toward The recipe site for tickets.

Location: 412 Burnett Avenue, Ames; Therecipeames.com/

Harbinger Wine Dinner

The vegetable restaurant just celebrated its seventh anniversary and has a few tickets left for its Italian wine dinner on Thursday. Dinner includes snacks and five courses accompanied by wine for $225 per person from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Meet at Harbinger website for tickets.

Location: 2724 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines; 515-244-1314 or harbingerdsm.com

More:He travels to Asia every year to find inspiration. His restaurant is now ranked among the best in the United States.

Final Bamie's Pizza and Gusto

Gusto Pizza Bar brought back Bamie's Pizza every Thursday until this week, the final event in the series. Annie and Ron Bonanno who prepared the sausages, marinara, dough and more for the pizzas are heading back on the road in their Airstream. Last week, Tony Lemmo, co-owner of Gusto said on social media that Gusto has sold 5,000 Bamie's Pizza House pies since the pop-up launched in November.

“The happiness this has brought to Des Moines and everyone who made the effort to come humbles me and my Annie,” Ron Bonanno wrote on Facebook. “As I said, 'This pie is made with love' and the hard work that my dad, mom and family have put in for 23 years. I am so overwhelmed by all the kindness and joy that everyone world expressed us!”

Location:Pizza Bar, 2301 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines. The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with Bamie's latest pop-up on Thursday evening.

More:Bamie's Pizza Reappears at Gusto Pizza Bar with Nostalgic Pies from 37 Years Ago

Dinner from Another Dimension by Food Life by Zach and Cody

Food Life of Zach and Cody is hosting its next pop-up dinner on May 3 with “a menu full of new school twists on old school favorites using local Iowa ingredients.” The menu includes Iowa sweet beet panzanella, watermelon gazpacho with radishes, ground beef with homemade tomato and raspberry jalapeno preserves on rye chips, chicken roulade with plums, cheese, onions and truffle on blue potato chips, and a trio of homemade sorbets.

Tickets for the 5:30 or 8 p.m. dinner start at $50 per person on foodlifeofzachandcody.com.

Location: 1701 25th Street #100, West Des Moines

RoCA wine tasting and wine dinner

RoCA is hosting a Roy Vertical wine tasting at 6 p.m. on May 9 for $165 per person.

The restaurant is also offering an Il Borro wine dinner at 6 p.m. on May 15 for $155 per person. The four-course dinner includes side-by-side tastings of two vintages for each wine.

Tickets for both are online at exploretock.com/rocadsm/.

Location:ROCA208 Court Ave, Des Moines

More:33 of the Best Places to Eat in Des Moines: 2022 Edition

Farm-to-table Dining in Grade A Gardens

Category A gardens hosts farm-to-table dinners throughout the summer. The premiere, May 19 at 4:30 p.m., features chefs Lisa and Mike LaValle of Coffee Trellis and the Des Moines Embassy Club for $155, followed by another on June 2 at 4:30 p.m. featuring chefs Brett McClavy and CJ Bienert of Cheese shop and the Cheese bar. Both are BYOB for $155 per person at gradeagardens.com/shop.

Location: 34802 Avenue I, Earlham

Plant life pizza picnic

Chef Jacob Schroeder of Artisanal food services brings wood-fired pizzas that use ingredients from local farms to Plant Life Designs. Diners choose a time between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to receive their pizza, but customers can show up at 6 p.m. for cocktails. Tickets start at $70. Dates include May 10, June 7, June 28, July 19, September 6 and October 4 at plantlifedesigns.com/plant-life-pizza-picnic.

Location: Plant Life Designs, 29154 360th St., Van Meter

Dinners at the Ferme des Roses

Rose farm hosts five-course farm-to-table dinners with Chef Aaron Holt, owner of Doolittle Farm LLC, Fridays all summer and until fall. The dinners at $130 per person will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 7, July 19, August 16, September 27 and October 11 at rosefarmstead.com/the-shoppe.

Location: Rose Farm, 7197 43rd Avenue, Norwalk

Sinduda Dinners

The former executive chef of Proof now works at Clyde's Fine Diner, and every two months or so he hosts pop-up Sunday night dinners, nicknamed Sinduda, no doubt. Rodriguez and artist Jeremiah Elbel team up on a beautiful menu designed by Elbel and signed by Rodriguez. Each dinner is different, using premium ingredients and technique-driven dishes, and gives Rodriguez the opportunity to spread his culinary wings. Watch theSinduda websitefor more details and tickets.

Wallace Centers Dinners

The Wallace Centers of Iowa recently hired Saralyn Smith as chef and director of food programming, and to celebrate, the nonprofit that connects food, land and community is hosting a limited series of five-person dinners dishes at the Wallace House on April 30 and May 7. and May 14.

The 6:30 p.m. dinner begins with a garden mocktail, a cucumber and elderflower spritzer, followed by a garden vegetable salad with local cheese and herb focaccia, spring vegetables with herb ricotta, spring vegetable ravioli with chicken berry champagne sauce and red wine lamb couscous. sauce and sponge cake mousse with rhubarb jelly.

For more details and reservations, visit wallace.org/farm-to-table/.

Location: 756 16th Street, Des Moines

Gastronomic festivals

WineFest Events: WineFest is not just a festival, but a whole series of events that take place throughout the year. Here's a look at some of the upcoming events. Head toward winefestdesmoines.com/events for more details and tickets.

April 27: Go spring shopping in the East Village with wine during Vino in the Village. The $25 per person event takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

May 10: An unexpected cellar includes wine, hors d'oeuvres and music in a secret location for $110 per person.

May 14: Toasting Tuesday features sparkling wines from eight wineries paired with dishes from Chef Mike Holman of Mulberry Street Tavern at the Surety Hotel. Tickets for the 5:30 p.m. event start at $120.

June 14: The 22nd annual Sips in the City WineFest takes place at Val Air Ballroom.

Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival: All things bacon takes center stage when the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival returns for its 16th anniversary this May. This year's ode to bacon takes place on May 4 at the Agriculture Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds and embraces the theme Bacon Wars May the bacon be with you! The event features bacon-themed vendors, live entertainment and cover band The Pork Tornadoes. Reynolds also talked about a space-themed cantina, Iowa craft beers, more themed bars, a silent disco, ax throwing and more space-themed attractions.

Tickets start at $29 at festivalswebsite.

More:May the bacon be with you when the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival returns in May

Asian celebrity: Celebrate Asian cultures May 24-25 at CelebrAsian, Iowa's largest Asian-American event, taking over Western Gateway Park in Des Moines. The festival includes food, cultural exhibits, performances and family activities.

Participation is free, with food and drinks sold separately. For more information, visit iowaasianalliance.com.

Iowa Craft Beer Festival: All things Iowa brewers take center stage in June when the Iowa Craft Brew Festival returns. The Iowa Brewers Guild is hosting its festival on Saturday, June 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park in Des Moines. This year, some newcomers are arriving at the festival. SeekMaybe Cider Co.in Waverly,Field Day Breweryout of North Liberty,Late harvest breweryoutside of Sioux Center, andBusted Cup Breweryin Burlington to make their first appearance at the festival.

Tickets start at $45 for general admission and $65 for early entry VIP tickets atiowacraftbrewfestival.com.

More:The Iowa Craft Brew Festival returns to Des Moines in June. Here's how to get tickets.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor and food reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her onFacebook,XOrInstagramor write to him at[email protected].