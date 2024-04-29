Entertainment
Whatcom Community College National Center to Meet Demand for Cybersecurity Workers
Whatcom County is a national cybersecurity hotbed, although many area residents who are not in the specialized profession are unaware of it.
Bellingham's important role was on full display during an event held Wednesday, April 24, at Whatcom Community College, home to three different, interlocking cybersecurity education centers at the national and state level.
The event, titled Securing the Next Generation of Technology Workers, attracted approximately 100 employers, educators and students to hear about the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals, as well as what the industry can do to support and attract students graduates from WCC’s cybersecurity programs.
Currently, cybersecurity is in high demand here in Washington State. There are more than 7,500 unfilled jobs, said Brent Lundstrom, director of the Washington State Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE) located at WCC and the organization behind the event. It's our job here at the Center of Excellence to work with industry to understand what their needs are from our graduates and to try to align the program to make sure it matches the needs of what industries are looking for.
To date, the COE has stated that its two-year cybersecurity associate study programs have graduated 544 students since 2013 and have approximately 181 currently enrolled. A new four-year bachelor’s degree program has graduated 66 students since 2018 and currently has approximately 48 students enrolled.
Community colleges' focus on cybersecurity education has also led to them not just being the headquarters of states. CCoE Cybersecurity Information Centerbut also the project funded by the National Science Foundation National Cybersecurity Training and Education Center (NCyTE)and the CAE National Applicant Centerwhich supports other colleges and universities seeking recognition for excellence in cybersecurity education.
In 2021, the State Council for Community and Technical Colleges determined that there was such a shortage of cybersecurity professionals that it was actually putting our state at risk, Lundstrom said. Out of 34 community colleges in Washington state, they chose Whatcom to house its Cybersecurity Center of Excellence. I think it's really a tribute to the work Whatcom has done here in the state as well as nationally.
AI drives demand
The demand for cybersecurity professionals is growing rapidly, in part due to the rise of artificial intelligence. Keynote speaker Jim Reavis, CEO of the nonprofit Cloud Security Alliance, said generative AI tools make it easier for bad actors to create potentially more effective phishing emails and analyze them quickly. systems looking for vulnerabilities.
But he also said generative AI could help cybersecurity companies develop a new set of tools to combat attacks. And that, he told the students and faculty in the audience, will require better and broader knowledge.
The cybersecurity toolkit will be AI, but your skills and how you apply them will have to be pretty immense, Reavis said.
Lundstrom said other factors leading to increased demand for the workforce are regulatory and policy issues surrounding concerns such as privacy, and organizations are turning to cloud-first infrastructure to store data. and do business.
Businesses must stay involved
Attendees at the afternoon event included government and industry representatives, such as the Port of Bellingham, Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, Whatcom Transit Authority, City of Ferndale, Janicki , Phillips 66 and Oracle.
A panel of cybersecurity experts advised businesses to stay engaged.
You really need to develop those relationships with cybersecurity programs, said Kris Rides, co-founder and CEO of TIRO Security, to gain access to the best students. You want students to be ready to help you from day one.
And any advice for students?
When you hear about a new technology, become a subject matter expert because all the information is actually out there and available, said Shawn Harris, assistant director of information security at Chipotle Mexican Grill. Each member of my team must keep up to date with new technologies, because we are always learning in this field.
Lundstrom, noting that speakers also came from Boeing, the Washington State Auditor's Office and the Cloud Security Alliance, observed what could be another sign of the success of COE's cybersecurity programs.
We have panelists, he said, who are former students who are now panelists.
Frank Catalano writes on business and related topics for CDN; contact him at [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cascadiadaily.com/2024/apr/28/whatcom-community-college-national-hub-for-filling-cybersecurity-worker-demand/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Whatcom Community College National Center to Meet Demand for Cybersecurity Workers
- Can the lessons of the past shape future success?
- Imran Khan returns to Bollywood with Aamir Khan's comedy-drama: Details inside
- Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds revealed as new leader of Yas Island
- Robby Cooney named Little East Men's Tennis Rookie of the Week
- Watchdog reveals deep-seated concerns about Google privacy sandbox
- Colin Jost grilled Trump and Biden at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Alonzo Bodden reacts
- Before Singapore Prime Minister Lee, Jokowi requested support for the construction of PLTS in IKN
- Police summon actor Grard Depardieu for questioning over sexual assault allegations
- Louisville-area couple brings Titanic and Mary Poppins to the Kentucky Derby
- Bitcoin ETFs set to hit Australian stock exchange in 2024
- Flexential: A momentum report highlighting hybrid IT innovation