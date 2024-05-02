Hollywood actor calls Bible 'one of the worst books of all time' and says those who believe Genesis account are 'stupid' – Faithwire





A popular actor recently raged about the Bible, God and religion, calling faith a figment of people's imaginations and criticizing the impact of religion on society. Listen to them in the latest episode of Quick Start “Succession” star Brian Cox called the Bible “one of the worst books of all time” and said those who believe the Adam and Eve story are “stupid” in a recent episode of the podcast “Succession.” The Starting Line.” Cox, 77, even appears to allege that so-called patriarchal problems were triggered, in part, by the biblical account of Genesis. “It’s Adam and Eve…. I mean, the propaganda goes [right] the way back,” he said. “The Bible for me is one of the worst books of all time, from my point of view, because it begins with the idea that…from Adam's rib this woman was created, and they will believe, because they are stupid enough. The actor then claimed that the story was “mythology”, offering his assessment of why he believes God and religion were “created”. “We created this idea of ​​God, and we created it as a matter of control,” Cox continued. “And it’s also a patriarchal issue and it’s essentially patriarchal that we haven’t given enough scope to matriarchy.” The actor categorically opposed the idea that there is a loving God who cares for humanity. “It’s about this notion of God, the idea that there is a God who takes care of all of us,” Cox continued. “It doesn’t exist, it doesn’t happen; that's not what it's about. It's about us. Ultimately, Cox concluded that religion led to cultural horror. The actor seemed to indicate that a thoughtful population would move away from religion and blamed negative movements on bad belief systems. But the reality is this: sin creates such problems, separating people from each other and, more importantly, from God. The biblical account, although rejected in this interview, is the only explanation that makes sense of human creation, sin, the human condition, and the world around us. This is the very solution to the problems raised by Cox. Notably, the interview did not raise anything new, as atheists and secularists have long made such claims and arguments. But here's why it's important: As Christians, we must be prepared to respond when we hear people offering such reasoning. And we must also take time to pray for Cox and those he influences that they will discover the love of Christ. You can watch what Cox had to say here (warning: strong language). ***As the number of voices facing big tech censorship continues to grow, please subscribe to the Faithwires daily newsletter and download the CBN News appdeveloped by our parent company, to stay up to date with the latest news from a uniquely Christian perspective.***

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.faithwire.com/2024/05/01/hollywood-actor-slams-bible-as-one-of-the-worst-books-ever-says-those-who-believe-genesis-narrative-are-stupid/

