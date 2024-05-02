Adhyayan Suman says Bollywood prefers popularity over talent, leans into brotherly friendships – Republic World

Adhyayan Suman, who is currently starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis' web show Heeramandi, recently opened up about his showbiz ordeal. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor spoke about how talent has taken a back seat in order to get good opportunities in films these days and people are offered roles based on their social media followings. social. He also talked about some friendships in the industry that will only last as long as your films work.

Adhyayan Suman on the harsh reality of Bollywood

Asked about the industry policy, Adhyayan refrained from naming names and said it was a common practice across the board. But he spoke about the new trend of hiring actors based on their popularity on social media, which takes away opportunities from talented people, who are not as famous and well-connected with the big names in the industry .

The actor said: “I feel like the unfortunate thing about our industry is that a lot of it has become popularity at the expense of talent. And in this we are losing a lot of good talent. I'm not talking about me, I'm talking about all the other talents who don't get the right opportunity. It's very unfortunate. Jiske passes 25 million followers hai, uske passes 10 films hai aur jiske passes immense talent hai aur shayad 100,000 followers bhi nahi hai, uske passes kaam nahi hai.

Adhyayan Suman on fake friendships in showbiz

In the same discussion, Adhyayan shed light on networking and fake friendships in Bollywood. The actor said he didn't have many friends in the fraternity because he didn't grow up in movie families. He also added that most of the relationships formed on the ground are used as a commodity by people.

Adhyayan said, “I think in most friendships in our industry, you are treated like a commodity. Are you a company. If you do well on a Friday, you're my best friend. If you're not well, kon hot tum? Pehle mujhe bahut bura lagta tha yeh soch kar, but ab bura nahi lagta. I have accepted the reality of how the industry works in every sector. If you succeed, you are surrounded by everyone. If you don't succeed, 2 or 3 people will hold your hand.