New poll shows Americans overwhelmingly want Disney to return to family entertainment





A new poll shows that Americans overwhelmingly want Disney to return to wholesome family entertainment and stop making shows about sexuality and promoting its LBGTQ agenda. In a national situation investigation by Rasmussen Reports1,255 American adults were surveyed by telephone and online to find out if they Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: Disney should return to healthy programming and allow parents to decide when their children learn about sexuality? The result revealed that 71% of American adults believe that Disney should return to healthy programming and give parents the power to decide when their children learn about sexuality. This number included 53% of people who strongly agreed with this statement. Twenty-two percent disagreed with this sentiment, including 10% who strongly disagreed. Another question asked those interviewed Karen Burkes, head of Disney, said in 2022 that the company has many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories. Is such programming appropriate for children under 12? 71% want Disney to return to family entertainment While LGBTQ activists are happy with Disney's gay inclusion agenda, most Americans want the entertainment giant to return to its family roots. More on the Rasmussen reports:https://t.co/Tjx2Ewi1Od pic.twitter.com/ewoVTi91KZ Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 6, 2024 Fifty-four percent of those who participated in the survey believe that such a program is not appropriate for children under 12 years old. Thirty-three percent thought it was appropriate and another 13 percent said they were unsure. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence level of 95%. The survey result appears to be a 20% culture shift in two years from the entertainment giants' agenda to include gay and transgender characters in children's programs. In 2022, Rasmussen Reports asked 1,000 American adults, by telephone and online, whether eWas the focus on inclusion and diversity by companies like Disney making children's entertainment better or worse? Forty-five percent said efforts toward inclusion make fun for kids worse, while 28 percent of American adults I think Disney's focus on DEI issues improves children's entertainment. This survey was conducted between March 31 and April 3, 2022. The margin of sampling error was+/- 3 percentage points with a confidence level of 95%. Disney has faced backlash at the box office following its promotion of LGBTQ representation. the Disney-Pixar studios, Elementary, included a non-binary character and the film had one of the worst openings in studio history, earning just $29.5 million at the domestic box office. Strange world involved a same-sex teenage romance and was also a box office failure for the company. Related: Who Is The New Director Of Disney's Star Wars, The Queen Of RaunchComedy?

