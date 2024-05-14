Black satire is having its Hollywood moment, but something is missing

The racial satire of The Blackening is simple: the villains are white people who appropriate, sell, and kill black bodies. And the whole concept of the film is based on this common trope in racist horror films in which the black character is the first to die.

Like American fiction, it falls into the trap of building its scaffolding from an outsider's view of blackness, as something defined by whiteness and reactionary against it. The result is another film that neglects being too dark and skimps on an inside look at blackness that can sometimes contradict or betray itself. Blackness is so uniquely defined that these black friends celebrate Juneteenth, and the game asks them questions about rap lyrics and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that neither the plot action nor the comedy surprises. The reveal that the nerdy black character voting for Trump (played by Jermaine Fowler) is the real villain is obvious, and says little on a satirical level beyond that illegitimate or inauthentic blackness is dangerous and easy to spot.

The American Society of Magical Negroes, a title that refers to a particular character seen in films like The Green Mile and The Legend of Bagger Vance, also fails to offer a three-dimensional representation of blackness. In the film, a meek black man named Aren (Justice Smith) is introduced to the titular group by longtime member Roger (David Alan Grier). Aren initially denies being concerned about race, but then accepts his role as a magical ghostwriter until his love life intersects with his first mission, forcing him to choose between embracing free will over his own life and defying society.

The fantastic central idea of ​​the film, however, is more spectacle than substance. For most of a movie that's supposed to poke fun at a trope of racist characters, it's ironic that we don't see much of these characters beyond their acting into that trope. Arens Blackness seems tellingly incidental despite being central to the plot. His biracial identity is sidelined, even though it seems like an important character detail to explore in a satire about forbidden racial roles.

The one-sided satirical approach of these films can, to some extent, boil down to a failure of writing. But there is another factor that comes into play in box office politics. The most obvious satire, dealing with white oppression and guilt, seems aimed at white liberal audiences so that they can feel in on the joke. Black audiences, on the other hand, are left with a simplified representation of their race that doesn't dare be too controversial.