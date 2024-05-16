Entertainment
Kevin Spacey's allies Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone support the actor's comeback
Kevin Spacey supporters Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone have told a London publication that the Oscar winner deserves another chance in Hollywood.
Spacey is the subject of a new two-part docuseries Spacey unmaskedan expose on the actors' past premieres on May 6 and 7 on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.
Spacey unmasked was also obtained by Warner Bros. Discovery
Discovery of Warner Bros.
Since 2017, Spacey has been the subject of civil and criminal trials for his alleged sexual misconduct. In 2022, Spacey was found not responsible in a civil trial regarding allegations of unwanted sexual advances made against him by To rent out actor Anthony Rapp.
Then, in July 2023, Spacey was found not guilty of sexual assault charges in a separate trial in the United Kingdom.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Now that Spacey has been cleared of any wrongdoing, Neeson and Stone have pledged their support for the actor to have a chance to return to showbiz since he said he was having trouble finding work.
I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him. Kevin is a good man and a man of character, Neeson said The telegraph. He is sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a wonderful sense of humor. He is also one of our finest performers in theater and on camera. Personally, our industry needs him and misses him greatly.
Showing support for Spacey, Stone said The telegraph, I can't wait to see Kevin back at work. He's a genius. He is so stylish and fun, generous to a fault, and knows more about our business than most of us ever will.
THE Primary instinct And Casino The star also spoke to aspiring actors who wanted to be with Spacey but might have other ideas.
It's terrible that they blame him for not being able to reconcile with him and negotiate with themselves because they didn't understand their secret agendas, Stone said. The telegraph.
Channel 4 defends unmasked Spacey
Variety reported in late April that Spacey unmasked features interviews with several men who had experiences with Spacey.
Spacey, who won Oscars for his performances in The usual suspects And American beautysent Variety a statement regarding the acquisition by Warner Bros. Discovery of the Channel 4 docuseries, which the specialist publication in turn shared in a post on.
Reading Spacey's statement: I am honored to star in my first film with Warner Brothers in many years. I hope the Academy takes note of some of the great acting from the lesser known actors.
In Wednesday's article in The telegraphspokesperson for Channel 4, which commissioned Spacey unmasked in 2022, he championed the docuseries.
Spacey unmasked is an important film exploring the balance of power and inappropriate behavior in a work environment, aiming to give voice to those who were previously unable to speak out, the spokesperson said in a statement.
Spacey was also interviewed by The telegraphsaying he was the victim of a hasty judgment at the start of the #MeToo movement.
He also said The telegraph that following the sexual misconduct allegations, he wanted people to ask questions and investigate. And I am well aware that this did not happen.
He also spoke out in favor of Spacey in The telegraph the article was Amédée Oscar-winning actor F. Murray Abraham.
I vouch for him unequivocally. Who are these vultures who attack a man who has publicly acknowledged his responsibility for certain behaviors, unlike so many others? Abraham said The telegraph. He is a good man, I stand with him and let he who is without sin cast the first stone.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2024/05/16/kevin-spacey-allies-liam-neeson-and-sharon-stone-support-comeback-for-actor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kevin Spacey's allies Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone support the actor's comeback
- Indian table tennis team for Paris 2024 Olympics announced, Sathiyan and Ayhika included as reserves
- Native Nations Fashion Night, created by Ojibwe designer Delina White, spotlights Indigenous artists
- Learn more about Gemini for Google Workspace
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Imran Khan appears before SC via video link
- Special honor to visit President Erdoan – true leader, firmly defending Turkey's national interests
- Indonesia to host Elon Musk for inaugural launch of Starlink satellite unit
- Deepak Tijori reflects on changing times in Bollywood
- Brad Marchand drops truth bombs about playoff hockey ahead of Game 6
- The Best MTB Clothing for MenPants, Jackets, Shorts (2024)
- The stock market has peaked and will trade flat for the rest of 2024, says Goldman's head of equities.