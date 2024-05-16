Kevin Spacey's allies Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone support the actor's comeback

Kevin Spacey and Sharon Stone on stage during a charity gala concert celebrating the 80th anniversary of … [+] Mikhail Gorbachev at the Royal Albert Hall, west London. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Kevin Spacey supporters Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone have told a London publication that the Oscar winner deserves another chance in Hollywood.

Spacey is the subject of a new two-part docuseries Spacey unmaskedan expose on the actors' past premieres on May 6 and 7 on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.

Spacey unmasked was also obtained by Warner Bros. Discovery

Discovery of Warner Bros.

Max streaming service in the United States, but no premiere date has been announced yet.

Since 2017, Spacey has been the subject of civil and criminal trials for his alleged sexual misconduct. In 2022, Spacey was found not responsible in a civil trial regarding allegations of unwanted sexual advances made against him by To rent out actor Anthony Rapp.

Then, in July 2023, Spacey was found not guilty of sexual assault charges in a separate trial in the United Kingdom.

Now that Spacey has been cleared of any wrongdoing, Neeson and Stone have pledged their support for the actor to have a chance to return to showbiz since he said he was having trouble finding work.

I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him. Kevin is a good man and a man of character, Neeson said The telegraph. He is sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a wonderful sense of humor. He is also one of our finest performers in theater and on camera. Personally, our industry needs him and misses him greatly.

Showing support for Spacey, Stone said The telegraph, I can't wait to see Kevin back at work. He's a genius. He is so stylish and fun, generous to a fault, and knows more about our business than most of us ever will.

THE Primary instinct And Casino The star also spoke to aspiring actors who wanted to be with Spacey but might have other ideas.

It's terrible that they blame him for not being able to reconcile with him and negotiate with themselves because they didn't understand their secret agendas, Stone said. The telegraph.

Channel 4 defends unmasked Spacey

Variety reported in late April that Spacey unmasked features interviews with several men who had experiences with Spacey.

Spacey, who won Oscars for his performances in The usual suspects And American beautysent Variety a statement regarding the acquisition by Warner Bros. Discovery of the Channel 4 docuseries, which the specialist publication in turn shared in a post on.

Reading Spacey's statement: I am honored to star in my first film with Warner Brothers in many years. I hope the Academy takes note of some of the great acting from the lesser known actors.

In Wednesday's article in The telegraphspokesperson for Channel 4, which commissioned Spacey unmasked in 2022, he championed the docuseries.

Spacey unmasked is an important film exploring the balance of power and inappropriate behavior in a work environment, aiming to give voice to those who were previously unable to speak out, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Spacey was also interviewed by The telegraphsaying he was the victim of a hasty judgment at the start of the #MeToo movement.

He also said The telegraph that following the sexual misconduct allegations, he wanted people to ask questions and investigate. And I am well aware that this did not happen.

He also spoke out in favor of Spacey in The telegraph the article was Amédée Oscar-winning actor F. Murray Abraham.

I vouch for him unequivocally. Who are these vultures who attack a man who has publicly acknowledged his responsibility for certain behaviors, unlike so many others? Abraham said The telegraph. He is a good man, I stand with him and let he who is without sin cast the first stone.

