Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone urge Hollywood to welcome Kevin Spacey after his acquittal of sexual assault charges
It's been almost a year since Kevin Spacey has been acquitted of sexual misconduct charges, and stars are coming to the actor's defense, demanding he be allowed to resume his career in Hollywood.
After the two-part documentary “Spacey Unmasked” aired in the UK last week, fellow actors including Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson praised Spacey who was blacklisted after allegations of assault Sexual comments from various men surfaced and claimed that the industry “needs him and misses him dearly.”
“I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work,” Stone said. The telegraph. “He's a genius. He's so elegant and fun, generous to the extreme, and knows more about our business than most of us ever will.”
KEVIN SPACEY FOUND NOT GUILTY IN SEXUAL OFFENSE TRIAL
“It’s terrible [aspiring actors] “They blame him for not being able to reconcile with him and negotiate with themselves because they have not understood their secret agendas,” she added.
Neeson shared the same sentiment and said: “I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him. Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He is sensitive, eloquent and non-judgmental, with a tremendous sense of humor. He is also one of our best performers in theater and on camera. Personally, our industry needs him and we miss him greatly.
F. Murray Abraham, who won an Oscar for his role as Salieri in “Amadeus,” said: “I vouch for him unequivocally. Who are these vultures attacking a man who has publicly accepted responsibility for certain behaviors , unlike so many others?
“He is a good man, I stand by him and let he who is without sin cast the first stone,” he added.
Before its release, Spacey called the documentary a “one-sided” version of events and said the seven days he was given by Channel 4 (the first British station broadcasting the documentary) to respond was not a “fair opportunity “.
“I'm not going to stand by and allow myself to be attacked by a dying channel's one-sided documentary about me in its desperate bid for ratings,” Spacey wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “There is an appropriate channel to address the allegations against me and it is not Channel 4.”
“Every time I have had time and an appropriate forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed and I have been exonerated.”
He was acquitted of sexual misconduct charges in July 2023 after four weeks of testimony. Spacey had pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and inciting penetrative sexual activity without consent.
The jury found him not guilty.
“I imagine a lot of you can understand that there's a lot to deal with after what just happened today,” Spacey said after court. “But I would like to say that I am extremely grateful to the jury for taking the time to carefully consider all of the evidence and facts before making their decision.”
“I am touched by today’s result,” he added. “I also want to thank the staff at this courthouse, security, Evan Lowenstein, and everyone who took care of us every day, my legal team…for being here every day.”
Spacey's latest acting credit is a film called “Peter Five Eight,” released earlier this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming took place in September 2021. He also has a film called “The Contract” which is currently in production.
Lauryn Overhultz of Fox News Digital contributed to this post.
