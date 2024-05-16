Weekend Entertainment | After 50 years, war soldiers continue





The world is a ghetto War was the best-selling album of 1973. This solidified the status of the groundbreaking California band that blended rock with soul, Latin and jazz. A special 50th anniversary remix of the album was released last year. Dozens of artists have worked with War, most famously founding member Eric Burdon, as the group has persevered for more than half a century. The current iteration is led by original member Lonnie Jordan (keyboards, vocals). War has produced a long and impressive list of hits that still sound as fresh as ever. They include Spill the Wine, The World Is a Ghetto, The Cisco Kid, Why Can't We Be Friends? Low Rider, Summer, Slippin into Darkness and All Day Music. To celebrate the reissue of Ghetto, War embarked on a 50s tourth anniversary tour coming to the Robins Theater in Warren tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $70 and will be sold at the box office. Here's a look at some other notable events this weekend: Project Chaos, the rock band made up of Boardman High School students, will perform its annual concert at Spartan Stadium Friday at 8:30 p.m. Admission costs $10 and the stadium is behind the school campus on Glenwood Avenue. Boardman High School students are incredibly talented in theater, jazz, and other performing arts. With a show that includes bombastic classic rock anthems, multiple vocalists and professional production quality, Project Mayhem maintains the school's high standards. He has risen to local fame over the past decade, and for good reason. With the influx of migratory birds from South America, a symphony of birdsong can be heard this time of year at Mosquito Lake State Park. To enjoy the moment, the park presents Great weekend of bird watching from Friday to Sunday. There will be a series of events and informative walks. To learn more, click HERE. Sebastian Bach, the hair metal rocker who became famous with Skid Row (I Remember You, 18 and Life) is back with a new album which has received rave reviews. Bach will be at Packard Music Hall in Warren on Friday for a concert at 8 p.m. To learn more, click HERE. Speaking of resistance, Saturdays show by Tommy James and the Shondells at the Robins Theater in Warren is sold out, although a few individual seats remain available. The band was huge in the '60s and '70s, with hits like Crystal Blue Persuasion, Mony Mony, Crimson and Clover, Sweet Cherry Wine, Draggin the Line, Hanky ​​Panky and I Think Were Alone Now. Finally, the team of the popular TV show Ancient aliens will land at the Robins Theater on Sunday for a live event that will explore questions such as: Have aliens visited Earth? Are they there now? And when will they reveal themselves? For tickets, go to robinstheatre.com. For a complete look at everything happening in the Mahoning Valley, check out The List. Pictured at top: Lonnie Jordan, right, sings at a War concert. Copyright 2024 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

