Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone support Kevin Spacey's return to Hollywood





Stars including Liam Neeson And Sharon Stone want to see Kevin Spacey returning to Hollywood several years after being kicked off Netflix Card castle amid allegations of sexual misconduct. “Kevin is a good man and a man of character,” Neeson, 71, told the British broadcaster. Telegraph newspaper. “He is also one of our best artists in the world. [theater] and in front of the camera. Personally, our industry needs him and we miss him greatly. This show of support comes as new allegations of inappropriate behavior made against Spacey by 10 other men surfaced in the documentary, Spacey unmaskedbroadcast on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom on May 6. “I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him,” Neeson said in his statement to the Telegraph. Related: Hollywood sexual misconduct scandals

Although Hollywood may seem all glitz and outwardly glamorous, the industry has had its fair share of scandals over the years. The New York Times and The New Yorker first published investigative stories in 2017 accusing disgruntled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment. Shortly afterward, Weinstein went to trial and was […] Spacey, 64, was cleared of all charges against him in a sexual assault trial in the United Kingdom last July. The previous year he was declared not responsible in a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him by the actor Anthony Rapp. In a $40 million civil case, Rapp alleged that Spacey molested him in 1986 when Rapp was just 14 years old. Addressing the Telegraph, Stone, 66, said: “I look forward to seeing Kevin back at work. He's a genius. He is so stylish and fun, generous to a fault, and knows more about our business than most of us ever will. Country actor F. Murray Abraham also released a statement saying he stood with Spacey. THANKS! You have successfully registered. “I vouch for him unequivocally. Who are these vultures who attack a man who has publicly acknowledged his responsibility for certain behaviors, unlike so many others? said Abraham. “He is a good man, I stand by him and let the one who is without sin cast the first stone at him,” the actor added. Spacey was fired from Card castle in November 2017, after growing allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him. The same year, he was also excluded from Ridley Scott movie All the money in the world and his scenes were refilmed with Christopher Plummer play his character, J. Paul Getty.

