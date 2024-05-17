Connect with us

Entertainment

Removing presidential debates from commission control virtually guarantees fewer viewers | Entertainment

Removing presidential debates from commission control virtually guarantees fewer viewers | Entertainment

 


NEW YORK (AP) The project presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump that were quickly arranged this week are a coup for CNN and ABC News, but a near guarantee that they will be among the least watched general elections ever.

The two campaigns Bypassed the Commission on Presidential Debates, which has organized the events for 36 years with the aim of presenting them to as many people as possible.

ABC, which named David Muir and Linsey Davis as moderators for a debate scheduled for September 10, said it would make it available for simulcast on any U.S. television network or streaming service that wants it. CNN had not said Friday morning whether it would do the same for its debate, scheduled for June 27 with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash as speakers.

A debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and whoever former President Trump chooses as his running mate is should be broadcast this summer on CBS.

Each of the two debates between Biden and Trump in 2020 was broadcast on at least 16 networks, according to the Nielsen company. The first was seen by 73.1 million viewers, the second by 63 million.

The debates preceding a party's nominating process, which Trump has skipped this year, are typically organized and broadcast by individual media outlets. The tradition has been different for those held by the commission during general election campaigns, said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of a Expert Group Annenberg organized ways to increase viewership ten years ago.

It's a public debate, Jamieson said.

For CNN executives, the temptation is great to keep this to themselves. It would probably be the most watched event ever seen on a channel in audience difficulty. The CEO of CNN, Marc Thompsonmade a point of linking the debate to the brand on Wednesday by announcing the agreement to hold it during a commercial presentation to advertisers in New York.

When people have something important to say, Thompson said, they say it on CNN.

CNN said Wednesday that the debate will also be broadcast live on its international and Spanish-language networks, as well as on CNN Max and CNN.com.

The pool of people available to watch on CNN's main television network is shrinking due to the shutdown of cable and satellite services. CNN was available in 71% of American households with televisions in May 2020; this month, it's just under 54 percent, Nielsen said.

Keeping the debate on CNN only would face strong criticism that it is not a civic-minded thing to do, something ABC has quickly avoided.

The political polarization that has spread to the media would also likely reduce viewership if the event was not shared, Jamieson said. Would Fox News viewers, after years of hearing CNN criticized by some of their favorite politicians and media personalities, turn to CNN for debate or ignore it altogether?

It's still unclear exactly how many other networks will carry the debates, even if they get the chance. Only PBS said this would be the case; other networks have yet to make a public commitment.

Some of these executives are expected to have a hard time swallowing another network's personalities on their airwaves, with the risk that some of their regular viewers will like them and switch allegiances. The pressure to lead the debates for reasons of public service would, however, be intense.

Despite concerns about how many people will watch, Jamieson said there is some irony in the fact that there is a lot to like about the proposed ground rules for the event. For now, it is planned to organize them in television studios, without an audience.

This is something the Annenberg group proposed a decade ago, arguing that an audience that reacts to what candidates say is often a distraction, and that audience is usually filled with supporters of both sides.

If the two campaigns agree on rules under which a candidate's microphone would be muted while their opponent answers a question, it would go a long way toward solving what has recently become a more frequent problem, that of politicians interrupting and talking about an adversary, she said.

If someone had told me there would be good news about political discourse this year, I would have told them they were deluding themselves, she said.

David Bauder writes about media for the Associated Press. Follow him at http://twitter.com/dbauder.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/entertainment/taking-presidential-debates-out-of-commissions-hands-virtually-guarantees-fewer-viewers/article_65bdbae5-27ef-553a-9637-2221abe69fca.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: