When cricket meets Bollywood: IPL showdown between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni gets a makeover

As the IPL 2024 season draws to a close, cricket fans are gearing up for the much-awaited showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today, May 18. This match is not just about securing the final playoffs. place, but this could also become Mahendra Singh Dhoni's IPL farewell game, if CSK fails to win the game. Before the match, a viral video inspired by Animal's climactic sequence excited social media. An X user has creatively reimagined the intense rivalry and on-field emotions between RCB's Virat Kohli and CSK's MS Dhoni. In this unique clip using Deepfake technology, Kohli transforms into Ranbir Kapoor's character, while Dhoni is imagined in the role of Bobby Deol. The video has garnered a positive response from fans, but they are concerned about the rain disrupting the crucial match.

In the video, Kohli and Dhoni are shown fighting to ensure victory for their teams, where Kapoor wins against Deol's character. Based on the actual scene in the film, fans believe that RCB will have a chance to win then. However, earlier this week, two IPL matches were canceled due to rain and the weather forecast for the match in Bengaluru predicts high chances of downpour. If the match is canceled, both teams will each receive one point. This result would benefit CSK, as it would take them straight to the playoffs, while also increasing the pressure on RCB.

Reacting to the clip, a user pointed out that although they are rivals in IPL, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni both come from the same Indian cricket family.

remember both are from the same Ghanamatesh family. (@ea90affe56bf4dc) May 17, 2024

Another user suggested that IPL ads should maintain this level of creativity and enthusiasm to keep viewers engaged.

Pretty. Ipl advertisements should be at this level to create enthusiasm. Sameer (@Sameer_xH7) May 17, 2024

This looks so awesome, one comment read.

Another joked that MS Dhoni looks more like Vicky Kaushal than himself in the video.

So far in this IPL season, Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to play their first playoff match since 2016. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are currently at the bottom of the points table, alongside Mumbai Indians and Kings Punjab, who were eliminated from the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders are leading the points table this year, followed by Rajasthan Royals. Today's match will be crucial, especially for RCB, as they try to keep their playoff dreams alive.