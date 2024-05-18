



'Never forget…' county council before Take That concerts

Residents, motorists and spectators are urged to have a little patience on May 25 and 26, when road closures and parking restrictions will be in place as Take That take to the stage at the City Ground. Nottinghamshire County Council is asking anyone living or traveling in the area to ensure they are aware of traffic, travel and parking advice ahead of the May bank holiday weekend, when the concerts will take place. This will be the first time since 2005 that the City Ground has hosted a music concert so additional measures will be in place to ensure the safety of residents, motorists and spectators. The following restrictions will be in place: Fox Road Parking restrictions and a one-way closure from the end of Bridgford Road will be in effect from Friday, May 24, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. until Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

Dog Road Parking restrictions and a one-way closure from the Bridgford Road end will be in effect from Friday 24 May 2024 at 9:00am until Sunday 26 May 2024 at 11:59pm.

Colwick Road Parking restrictions and road closures (planned) will be in place from 4:59 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday May 25, 2024 and again from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Sunday May 26, 2024.

Pavilion Road A road closure will be in place from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday May 25, 2024 and again from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Sunday May 26, 2024. Parking restrictions will also be in place on Pavilion Road from one minute past midnight on Friday May 24 2024 until 11:00 a.m. : 59h on Tuesday May 28, 2024.

North Trentside A road closure will be in place from 12:11 a.m. on Friday 24 May 2024 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday 26 May 2024. Parking restrictions will also be in place on Trentside North from 12:01 a.m. on Friday 24 May 2024 until 11 p.m.: 5 p.m. on Sunday May 26, 2024.

Bridgford Road Parking restrictions will be in effect from Friday May 24, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. to Sunday May 26, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect from Friday May 24, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. to Sunday May 26, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. A6011 Lady Bay Bridge A road closure will be in place between the junction of Radcliffe Road, West Bridgford and the junction of Meadow Lane between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May 2024. A Lady Bay Bridge closure will be in place on both nights between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. to allow spectators to travel safely away from the City Ground and a diversion route for motorists will be in place via Radcliffe Road, Loughborough Road , Trent Bridge. , A6011 Cattle Market Road and Meadow Lane. Motorists traveling in the area who are not attending the concert are advised to allow extra time for their journey as routes to and from West Bridgford are likely to be busier than usual. Councilor Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet member for transport and environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: An estimated 28,000 people will travel to the City Ground each night to see Take That and additional security measures will therefore be in place to allow spectators to get to and from the ground safely. One of these measures will include a short-term closure of the Lady Bay Bridge each evening of the concert, which will allow fans to safely leave the grounds once the concert has finished. During this half-hour closure period, we advise motorists to instead use the diversion route to complete their journey. We know that these restrictions will have an impact on local residents, and we have been assured that Nottingham Forest Football Club has contacted residents who may be affected to advise them of what this means for them. We advise anyone traveling in or around the area on Saturday May 25 and Sunday May 26 to allow extra time to complete their journey as we expect the roads to be busy. Information about the event can be found by visiting the Nottingham Forest Football Club website: https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/takethat/

