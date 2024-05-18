There is three times more money in South films, but you can't go near selfish directors, says Lagaan actor Pradeep Rawat: Paanch pieds kareeb bhi nahi jaa sakte | Bollywood News





Actor Pradeep Rawat, who has acted in films such as Sarfarosh, Ghajini and Lagaan, spoke about his experience working in South Indian films. Apart from directors having ego problems, Pradeep said South offered three times more money than Bollywood. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pradeep, who has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films, spoke about the stark difference in remuneration between the northern and southern film industries. He said, “Nowadays, money for actors is more in the South rather than Mumbai. If you get Rs 100 in Mumbai, you will get Rs 300 in the South. He further added: If an actor in Mumbai earns Rs 1 lakh per day, there he will get Rs 3 lakh. And you don't need to ask (If in Mumbai an actor earns Rs 1 lakh per day, in the South he will earn Rs 3 lakh per day without even asking). When asked if he had worked with selfish directors, he said yes. The actor added: There are several directors of Thala in the South. They have theirs ago. I can't even see within five feet. You can't even get closer than five feet, his bodyguards are there. (The South has several selfish principals; they don't even allow you to come within five feet of them. No one is allowed near them). In an interview with News18, Pradeep had earlier revealed why he stopped acting in Bollywood films. He said, It's not in my hands. After Lagaan, I did Ghajini which was the first Bollywood film to gross Rs 100 crore in 2010. It became a huge hit. After that, I didn't get any good characters. I felt that after playing such good roles, I couldn't do anything anymore. Plus, there was no urgency to run the family. I was getting movies in the South and they worked well for me. Things happen by themselves in our profession. Pradeep recently reunited with Aamir Khan at the special anniversary screening of Sarfarosh in Mumbai. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

