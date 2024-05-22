



Janelle MonHe joins the cast of the new musical produced by Pharrell Williams The film doesn't have a title yet but it's already getting a lot of heat. It is a musical comedy by musician-producer Pharrell Williams, written by Martin Hynes (Toy Story 4) and Steven Levenson (Tony Award winner for Dear Evan Hansen), which will be directed by renowned French filmmaker Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind). , and starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Elvis), Oscar winner DaVine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), hip-hop legend Halle Bailey (The Color Purple), hip-hop legend Brian Tyree Henry (Oscar nominee for Causeway). Missy Elliott and the recent addition of Janelle Monae (glass onion). It's a coming-of-age musical inspired by Williams' childhood, set in Virginia Beach in 1977. And that's all the information we have at the moment as it's still in development. But come on, that's enough to know that we want him to take our ticket money now. More on this one as it develops. Are you ready for Aubrey Plazas Old ass? When you were an 18-year-old babyqueer, did you celebrate becoming voting age by tripping over mushrooms, then meeting your future self and resisting their advice? No? That's because you weren't the main character in My Old Ass, an upcoming coming-of-age fantasy from writer-director Megan Park (the dual-theme film The Fallout). The independent feature stars Canadian singer Maisy Stella (Nashville) as the teen seeking a summer of fun and girl crushes, and White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza as the role of his future 39-year-old self (reminder: adolescents think that anyone over 23 is old). Plaza's character arrives with a warning about a still unknown young man named Chad. And then Chad shows up, which makes everything difficult. My Old Ass, meanwhile, is lighting up the queer film festival circuit this summer before hitting theaters, so when that happens, take a queer elder to the movies in gratitude. Summer horror becomes Cuckoo with Hunter Schafer Trans actress and model Hunter Schafer, one of the stars of HBO's intense teen drama Euphoria, is about to shock your summer with the horror film Cuckoo. German filmmaker Tilman Singer's dark and chaotic thriller (Luz, 2018) premiered at the Berlin Film Festival to largely positive reviews and was picked up for U.S. distribution by cooler than cool Neon. It stars Schafer alongside Downton Abbey alum Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire) and Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion) in a bizarre pregnancy-themed story set on a resort alpine. We're told there's a touch of lesbian romance and more than a touch of absolute madness, thanks to Stevens as the psychotic villain delivering an unhinged performance. It will arrive in theaters in mid-August, making it not only a trending horror theme in 2024 (see also: Immaculate, The First Omen) but also perhaps the perfect way to wrap up goth bikini season (we don't know if goth bikinis exist, but we think they should). Julio Torres Ghosts celebrates surreal pride We've talked about this before, but it bears repeating: watch the TV series Los Espookys and this year's indie film Problemista from our favorite gay weirdo Julio Torres, because when you're done with these delicious cultural products, you'll be ready for his new HBO/Max comedy miniseries. Fantasies to liven up your Pride month. The six-episode series stars its creator as a fictionalized version of himself on a dream quest in New York for a lost earring. Along the way, Hell will encounter questions related to the nature of existence and reality, as well as unusual characters who might help or hinder his journey. The supporting cast was impeccably selected, with the likes of Steve Buscemi, Ziwe, Kim Petras, and Uncut Gems star Julia Fox acting odd with Torres. It comes out in June (no specific date yet), a good month to be unusually queer. Romeo San Vicente is a gem in the rough.

