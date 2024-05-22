Here are the 3 financial rules to follow when planning your wedding

One of the most anticipated events this summer is the wedding of Anant Ambani, the son of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, who will tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, in July.

Weddings are a huge deal in India.

One of the most anticipated weddings this summer will be when Anant Ambani, the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July.

Ahead of their big day, Ambani and Merchant threw a lavish three-day bridal shower in March. From Hollywood to Bollywood to Silicon Valley and beyond, the party has hosted some of the world's biggest moguls and celebrities.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, singer Rihanna and the former US president's daughter Ivanka Trump were all in attendance.

“The three biggest cultural moments for India are Bollywood, cricket and weddings,” Mehak Sagar, co-founder of WedMeGood, told CNBC Make It.

The Indian wedding industry is estimated to have grossed around 4.74 trillion rupees (around $56 billion) during the 2023 wedding season, making it a “trillion dollar business”, according to the 2024 Wedding Industry Report. WedMeGooda wedding planning platform.

“Given that it is the fourth largest industry in India, the Indian wedding industry affects maybe 16-20 people. [other] “, said Sagar. This has a direct economic impact on the jewelry and hospitality sectors, she added.

Lavish Indian weddings are no stranger to Tina Tharwani. The 36-year-old is co-founder and head of business development and customer service at Mumbai-based wedding planning company, Shaadi Team.

Famous for being the mastermind behind American singer Nick Jonas' engagement to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, as well as the marriage of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and professional cricketer Virat Kohli, Shaadi Squad's clientele are among of India's super rich and famous.