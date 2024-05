Mangal Lakshmi actor Deepika Singh trolled again for 'cringey' dance video: She never disappoints her haters

Television actress Deepika Singh, who has recently been trolled several times for her Instagram Reels, has uploaded yet another dance video. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a clip of herself dancing on the set of IGMOR's popular song Jind Kadh Ke. She adopted an ethnic look for a shoot in the music video as she belted out energetic dance moves. Read also : Deepika Singh is making the internet cringe with her Yimmy Yimmy reel TV actor Deepika Singh is back with another dance reel on Instagram.

Watch Deepika Singh's Latest Dance Reel

In his caption, the actor wrote, “Laughter is the music of the soul, let's dance to it…” Reacting to his Instagram reels, one person wrote in Hindi, “I dance better than you even after drank alcohol.” A second commented: “Sister please block me I can't see all this anymore.” A third person wrote: “She's doing it again! »

Another said: “Your expressions are getting grating with each passing day lol.” Some also called Deepika's dancing 'unsightly'. “She never disappoints her hater…” another comment read. “She knows what she's doing…you're the target audience,” someone wrote in response to the actor's mean comments on the trailer.

“I agree with my trolls”

Earlier in April, Deepika opened up about getting trolled for her dancing reels on social media. A video of her wearing a saree while recreating Jacqueline Fernandez's steps from the song Yimmy Yimmy was mocked by a section of Instagram users.

Opening up on the subject, she told HT City: “I agree with my trolls. They are right…I know my caliber, and yes, I could have done better. [in that reel]. But simple paas utna hi time tha bas (I only had a little time), and I did my best in the time I could take out of my busy schedule. If they didn't like it, they still wanted to watch it or not.