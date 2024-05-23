Three little pigs during a yoga class = maximum happiness | Health

SPENCER, Mass. (AP) Three little pigs went to a yoga class.
Their human companions had a blast.
Wilbur, Charlotte and Bluey fit right into a growing trend of yoga with animals, adding a little fun to the usual physical and mental wellness exercises during a class in central Massachusetts.
Soaring and strolling among yoginis doing dog, crow and cobra poses, piglets also dug a yard with their soft pink snouts while two rabbits and a goat named Munchie searched for the tastiest sprouts.
The experience was well worth a nearly two-hour drive to the town of Spencer for Stacey Delbridge, a retired New Hampshire dentist, and her daughter.
“The best thing about piglet yoga was, of course, the piglets and how cute they are,” Delbridge said with a jubilant smile. They were funny, you know. Just when you got to a point where you needed a break, you had a great visitor who came to see you, and you were able to quit without seeming like a quitter. Yeah, they're adorable.
Ashley Bousquet, owner of Beyond Yoga & Wellness, teaches piglet yoga and says demand is such that online registrations usually sell out within hours.
Classes begin with Bousquet urging participants not to worry about interrupting their streams to interact with the piglets, who have come from a friend's farm.
During the class, you have piglets that get into mischief and run on you, run over you or give you hugs,” Bousquet said. “It's super cute.
Amy Finkel brought her two daughters with her, smiling widely while taking photos of piglets while the girls hugged a rabbit.
Seeing them so joyful and happy was the highlight, she said. The low point? “When it was over, because it seemed to go so fast.
Practicing yoga with animals can produce unexpected benefits. If done with shelter animals, it may even encourage adoptions, said Rebecca Purchase of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell.
Is yoga stressful for animals who join? It can be if it's the wrong animal,” Purchase said. But for animals that really thrive around people and can socialize with them, it absolutely can be an advantage.
Finkel is a big fan of animal yoga, she said it helps keep her mind from wandering. “I'm really focused on what's going on around me right now. And I think in this day and age, that's very hard to do.
I just wanted to sit with them, Delbridge said. I could have skipped yoga and stuck to piglet. Any piglet.
