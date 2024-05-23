Actor Firoz Khan, known for imitating Amitabh Bachchan, dies of heart attack

Actor Firoz Khan, known for imitating Amitabh Bachchan, has reportedly died of a heart attack. Indian television reports that the actor died in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (May 23). One of his friends also confirmed the news on Instagram. Firoz Khan has acted in several television shows and presented performances imitating Amitabh Bachchan.

Firoz Khan dies of heart attack

Durga Rahikwar, known for impersonating Shah Rukh Khan, shared the news of Firoz's death on Instagram writing, Aaj hamare beech Feroz Khan bhaijaan (Jr. Amitabh Bachchan) nahi rahe. (Firoz Khan, known as Jr Amitabh Bachchan is no more with us.) He also shared an old photo which sees him and Firoz posing with Kapil Sharma at a show.

The India TV report said that Firoz was in Badaun for some time and even participated in events. He was also busy creating Reels for social media. His last performance was at Voter Mahotsav at Badaun Club on May 4, where he dressed up as Amitabh and entertained the audience. Firoz's burial would take place in Badaun.

TV career

Firoz was best known for imitating Amitabh, but he rose to fame in the TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai. He has also worked in shows like Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, Saheb Bibi Aur Boss, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Shaktimaan. Firoz was also famous for featuring in Adnan Samis' hit song Thodi Si Tu Lift Kara De. On Wednesday, just a day ago, Firoz shared a reel on his Instagram, in which he was dressed as Amitabh from Coolie.

In an interview with The Big Indian Picture in 2013, Firoz revealed that he was 15 years old when he first imitated Amitabh in front of others. And it was the film Deewar that inspired him to do so. He would stop at a paan shop and ask for a paan in Amitabh's voice, prompting a crowd to gather. Soon he began impersonating himself at events and at school.