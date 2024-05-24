Entertainment
Actor, designer, rapper, comedian and radio host Jan Lamb of Cantopop duo Softhard has done it all and more.
In 1988, Lamb was recommended by his sister Sandy Lamb San-san, then a radio DJ, for a job as a graphic designer at Commercial Radio Hong Kong.
Within months, his quick wit and comedic talent were discovered by Winnie Yu Tsang, then the channel's general manager and now vice president. Tsang asked Lamb and Kot, then also a designer for Commercial Radio, to host an easy-to-make show together, as they were already good friends and had great chemistry.
The name Softhard is a play on a Cantonese expression that loosely translates to iron fist in a velvet glove.
She wanted the two to complement each other, with Kot representing the sweet, good cop in the audience participation games and Lamb the opposite.
Under the name Softhard, they started as guest hosts and gradually gained popularity among Hong Kong radio listeners. They presented 12 different programs for commercial radio between the late 1980s and mid-1990s.
In 1989, the duo performed their first stand-up show and recorded their first Cantonese comedy rap single. In 1991, Softhard released a self-titled debut album and has since been credited with launching the city's hip-hop scene.
One of the tracks, Everyone Needs to Lup, promoted universal love and safe sex through cheeky Cantonese puns and slang-filled lyrics. wolf being a way of referring to putting on a condom.
No one else will sing that kind of song with that kind of attitude, Lamb said at the time.
He met Japanese designer Nigo, known for creating the streetwear brand Abathing Ape, or Bape, in 1998. Soon after, Lamb began incorporating designer streetwear into his stage performances.
He appeared in promotional images for Hong Kong's first Bape store in 1999 and has since modeled for Japanese magazines.
Despite all this, Lamb has not forgotten his roots and continues to host radio shows.
Lamb is also a stand-up comedian. He performed a series of shows at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in 2005, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in 2006 and the Hong Kong Coliseum in 2008; he continued to perform almost every year at the latter venue until 2019.
In 2006, Softhard reunited for a McDonalds Lunar New Year ad campaign and concert titled Long Time No See.
Much of the charm of rap duos is their relevance.
Actually, the material comes from the streets, Lamb said in a 1993 interview. It's all happening around us; it’s something we care deeply about. And of course, that's our attitude. All these people are doing karaoke, no one is posting songs about what's happening around us.
When it comes to his personal life, Lamb has kept it mostly private. In 1998, he married Cass Phang Ling, then a singer, who gave birth to their first daughter in 2000 and withdrew from the spotlight after the birth of their second child in 2004.
In recent years, Lamb has added amateur marathoner to his roster of talents, with much of his Instagram feed now featuring running-related photos.
In September 2023, he ran the Berlin Marathon in Germany, about which he wrote: Not everything can go as planned. All I can hope for is painless cramps. Life is like a box of German chocolates, you never know what you're going to get.
For three evenings in December 2023, Lamb sang at her Uncle Auntie Farewell Party concerts at AsiaWorld-Expo in Lantau. Kot was the encore guest for the final show, during which it was announced that Softhard would reunite for a one-off concert in Hong Kong this year.
Before that, Lamb will hold a concert at the Londoner Arena in Macau on June 8.
