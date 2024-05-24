What Sanjay Leela Bhansalis films have that other Bollywood films don't have

There's a joke in the 1944 film Mr Skeffington that Sanjay Leela Bhansali might appreciate. Bette Davis, playing a woman named Fanny Trellis, is told by Claude Rains, who plays the titular Skeffington, that a woman is beautiful when she is loved and only then. Pat just replied: That's absurd, a woman is beautiful if she sleeps eight hours and goes to the beauty salon every day. And bone structure also has a lot to do with it. The unspoken punchline here, which all women would identify with, is that far from being the sublime attribute men might believe, feminine beauty is created through practical steps of rest, hydration, exfoliation , makeup, among other things for practical reasons. the reasons. Bhansali understands this. His women, always beautifully presented and photographed in the most flattering settings, are not just beautiful. They wear their beauty with determination, like armor to deflect the slings and arrows of a cruel world.

In his new series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, as in all his films, Bhansali has paid special attention to the appearance of his women, their beautiful brocades, the curls that cascade down their backs and the way they never seem to walk, but to slide. But the purpose of such extravagant beauty, as Bhansali well understands, is to present a stark contrast to the ugliness and pain that lies beneath. The women of Heeramandi lie, plot, steal and betray each other; they also heal broken hearts and frustrated ambitions, they thirst for independence and respect.