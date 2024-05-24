Shohei Ohtani buys Southern California mansion for $7.8 million





Shohei Ohtani reportedly purchased a home in La Caada Flintridge, paying $7.85 million for the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion seen here on a cloudy Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Shohei Ohtani reportedly purchased a home in La Caada Flintridge, paying $7.85 million for the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion seen here on a cloudy Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Shohei Ohtani reportedly purchased a home in La Caada Flintridge, paying $7.85 million for the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion seen here on a cloudy Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Shohei Ohtani reportedly purchased a home in La Caada Flintridge, paying $7.85 million for the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion seen here on a cloudy Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG) Dodgers superstar and former Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani has reportedly purchased a secluded luxury home in La Caada Flintridge for $7.85 million. Completed in 2013 on just under an acre — and previously home to Adam Carolla — the 7,327-square-foot nod to mid-century modern and contemporary design includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and amenities devoted to well-being, fitness and entertainment. Records show an LLC managed by Ohtanis' agent, Nez Balelo, purchased the house on May 15. The Los Angeles Times first reported the sale, citing real estate records and an unidentified source. Southern California News Group was also informed that the buyer was the Japanese baseball player by an anonymous source who was aware of the sale but was not involved in the transaction. All parties involved in the transaction have remained discreet. Listing agent Peter Owens of Douglas Elliman Real Estate declined to comment through a spokesperson, citing nondisclosure agreements. Jeanne Valvo of Coldwell Banker Realty, who represented Ohtani, did not respond to a request for comment. A promotional video for the house shows it sits at the end of a long driveway. Inside, stone and paneled accent walls and an abundance of glass adorn the open-plan living space. Floor-to-ceiling windows, clerestories and skylights flood the home with natural light and frame the sculptural branches of mature oak trees that surround the property. Outdoor amenities include a kitchen, infinity pool, spa, training pit and sports court. The courtyard is visible from a private balcony of the master suite, which offers a sitting area in the bedroom, a spa-style tub in the bathroom, and a large walk-in closet. Records show the seller is Carolla, who purchased the home in 2018 for $7.327 million. When he listed the house for sale in June 2023 for $8.99 million, The Adam Carolla Show podcast host said the Wall Street Journal that he and then-wife Lynette Paradise had renovated the master suite, kitchen and theater room. The couple filed for divorce in May 2021 after nearly 19 years of marriage and finalized it on January 24. Popular magazine reported that Carolla, 59, agreed to pay the mother of his 17-year-old twin son and daughter a $4 million equalization settlement, which included the sale of their family home. Carolla, 59, lowered the price in October to $8.35 million. It closed $500,000 below the asking price, just five months after Ohtani left the Angels and signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers. Ohtani, 29, played six seasons with the Angels as a designated hitter and pitcher. He won two American League MVP awards, making him the greatest two-way player in MLB since Babe Ruth in 1919.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconvalley.com/2024/05/24/shohei-ohtani-buys-la-canada-flintridge-mansion-for-7-8-million/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos