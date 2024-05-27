Brutal heat hits India, King of Bollywood suffers heat stroke





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – India is not doing well. The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, now 58, was reportedly hospitalized following heat stroke or heatstroke. The superstar was treated on Wednesday in the city of Ahmedabad in western Gujarat state, police told local reporters. The maximum temperature there reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) this week. Khan himself was in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders, the team he co-owns, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. His hospitalization comes as the heat wave continues to batter parts of the country, causing illness and forcing some schools to close, as temperatures rise again to levels that threaten the limits of human ability to survive. Delhi authorities this week ordered the early closure of schools for summer holidays after temperatures reached 47.4 degrees Celsius (117 Fahrenheit), while the town of Barmer in Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 48 degrees Celsius (118 Fahrenheit). Temperatures are expected to remain high over the next few days. Extremely hot temperatures were recorded as the country of 1.4 billion people held national elections. Delhi, a city of more than 11 million inhabitants, will go to the polls on Sunday. The country often experiences heat waves during the summer months of May and June, but in recent years these heat waves have arrived earlier and been prolonged. Experts say the climate crisis will only lead to more frequent and longer heatwaves in the future, testing India's ability to adapt. Brutal heat in parts of India Photo: Hot weather in India has forced a number of residents to use various methods to cool down. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi) Photo: Hot weather in India has forced a number of residents to use various methods to cool down. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi) Parts of northern India continue to be hit by a prolonged heatwave that is disrupting normal life. On Thursday (23/5/2024), temperatures exceeded 45°C in many states and reached 48.8°C in the city of Barmer in the state of Rajasthan. The Indian Meteorological Department said the heatwave is expected to continue until Wednesday next week. Some regions will therefore face water and electricity shortages due to a sharp increase in electricity consumption. On Wednesday (22/5/2024), peak electricity demand in Delhi reached 8,000 MW, the highest in the history of the Indian capital. Delhi experiences intense summer heat, with temperatures hovering between 45 and 46°C throughout the week. Weather experts say the heat index or temperature seen or felt has exceeded 50°C due to high humidity levels. The city's hospitals have set up special facilities to treat patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, the number of which is also increasing. Research CNBC Indonesia [email protected] (seen seen) [Gambas:Video CNBC]



