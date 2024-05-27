The 'General Hospital' actor was 37





Johnny Wactor, an actor best known for his role as Brando Corbin on “General Hospital,” was shot and killed during an alleged catalytic converter theft attempt in downtown Los Angeles Saturday morning. He was 37 years old. Wactor's agent, David Shaul, confirmed the actor's death to Variety on Sunday. “Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor dedicated to his craft, but a true moral example to all who knew him. Representing hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. Through the ups and downs of a difficult profession, he always kept his head held high and continued to strive to give his best,” Shaul said in a statement. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will forever leave a hole in our hearts. According to Los Angeles Police Department, a man was fatally shot by one of three suspects who attempted to remove the catalytic converter from his vehicle around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of ​​Pico Boulevard and Hope Street. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Wactor played Brando, son of Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Borroughs) who was married to drug addict Sasha Corbin (Sofia Mattsson), on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022. He appeared in over 160 episodes. Wactor made his television debut in the Lifetime drama series “Army Wives”, in which he appeared in various guest roles between 2007 and 2009. He also guest starred on the series “Westworld”, “The OA”, ” Station 19”, “Siberia”. , “Agent “Barbee Rehab.” Following his stint on “Army Wives”, Wactor worked on several short films starting in 2010, including “The Grass Is Never Greener”, “GoldenBox”, “The Con-Artist”, “Flyover States”, “A Most Suitable Candidate,” “The Interrogation,” “All About You, Abby,” “The Hallow,” and “We Shall Not Forget,” among others. He wrote and starred in the 2022 short film “Broken Riders.” Wactor has also appeared in several feature films, including 2016's “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage,” directed by Mario Van Peebles and starring Nicolas Cage, Tom Sizemore and Thomas Jane. Additional film credits include “Menthol”, “Ever”, “Trapper's Edge”, “Supercell” and “Dead Talk Tales: Volume I”. He is survived by his mother Scarlett and his brothers Lance and Grant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/johnny-wactor-dead-general-hospital-1236016889/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos