Vidya Malvade: OTT a godsend for actors like me who were offered s ** t in Bollywood

He’s also someone who, like many actors, is riding the digital wave and Vidya Malvade is benefiting as well. She notes that the rise of OTT as a major entertainment medium should be a wake-up call for Bollywood.

It should be a wake-up call for Bollywood. Watch the genre of shows going on, all are world class series. What I love about all of them is that there are actors who don’t matter on the big screen. They are not stars. You look at these actors and you want to know who these actors are. Plus, on screen you only see the character, not the actor unlike in Bollywood films, she says.

Citing the examples of actors such as Ali Fazal, Abhishek Bannerjee, Vijay Varma and Pratik Gandhi, Malvade says the talent pool is bigger now.

All these actors needed was a platform, including me. The reason I didn’t want to be a part of Hindi movies was because this shit was offered to all of us, she adds.

But there’s something the 47-year-old, who has been on web projects like Flesh and Mismatched, is wary of. But it also means that we have to improve our game. Just because we have a name doesn’t mean that we will be tolerated, people will destroy us, says Malvade.

The actor also feels that the days and ages of stars are over and for good.

The star support is there but you can’t ride a wave forever. You have to support him with talent, especially now because there is so much talent. Watch a movie like Laxmii, you can’t do that and then say that’s what people want. No. If you give the audience good things, they’ll watch them, she concludes.