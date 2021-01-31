Entertainment
Vidya Malvade: OTT a godsend for actors like me who were offered s ** t in Bollywood
Citing the examples of actors such as Ali Fazal, Abhishek Bannerjee, Vijay Varma and Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Malvade says the talent pool is bigger now.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 is 4:54 p.m.
He’s also someone who, like many actors, is riding the digital wave and Vidya Malvade is benefiting as well. She notes that the rise of OTT as a major entertainment medium should be a wake-up call for Bollywood.
It should be a wake-up call for Bollywood. Watch the genre of shows going on, all are world class series. What I love about all of them is that there are actors who don’t matter on the big screen. They are not stars. You look at these actors and you want to know who these actors are. Plus, on screen you only see the character, not the actor unlike in Bollywood films, she says.
Citing the examples of actors such as Ali Fazal, Abhishek Bannerjee, Vijay Varma and Pratik Gandhi, Malvade says the talent pool is bigger now.
All these actors needed was a platform, including me. The reason I didn’t want to be a part of Hindi movies was because this shit was offered to all of us, she adds.
But there’s something the 47-year-old, who has been on web projects like Flesh and Mismatched, is wary of. But it also means that we have to improve our game. Just because we have a name doesn’t mean that we will be tolerated, people will destroy us, says Malvade.
The actor also feels that the days and ages of stars are over and for good.
The star support is there but you can’t ride a wave forever. You have to support him with talent, especially now because there is so much talent. Watch a movie like Laxmii, you can’t do that and then say that’s what people want. No. If you give the audience good things, they’ll watch them, she concludes.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]