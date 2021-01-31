Entertainment
New editor-in-chief appointed for the Daily Democrat – Daily Democrat
Seasoned journalist Sarah Dowling has been named the new editor-in-chief of the Daily Democrat following the retirement of long-time editor Jim Smith on February 26, editor Jim Gleim said.
Gleim said the selection of Dowlings was a natural fit for The Democrat given his years of service and knowledge of the community.
Sarah has covered the Yolo County government, its justice system as well as the entertainment and business community, Gleim added. She is well versed in editing, layout and design and excellent customer relations skills. I have enormous confidence in his ability to keep the residents of Woodland informed of local events and to work with his team of reporters to deliver the stories people are interested in reading.
Dowling joined the newspaper in December 2013 after graduating from Sonoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in communication. She was then promoted to Associate Editor in April 2015 and has served as Second in Command ever since.
Smith has been editor-in-chief of The Democrat since 1994 and said he is retiring to take more time for himself and his family as well as to pursue new writing projects.
Upon Dowling’s appointment as editor, Smith also expressed confidence and support, saying he had been training her for a year to act in his place.
“Sarah has proven herself time and time again in reporting, leadership and community compassion,” Smith said. “She has always been ready to engage and take on new responsibilities and I know she will do well as an editor.”
When asked about her goals for the future of the document, Dowling stressed the importance of keeping the community of Woodland and Yolo County informed even in these turbulent times.
No one could have predicted the pandemic and, like other industries, our newspaper had to navigate these uncharted waters, Dowling said. As Editor-in-Chief, I will continue to provide relevant information to the community, both good and bad, with the understanding that we are all in the same boat.
In terms of goals for moving forward, Dowling hopes to continue bringing stories to readers about Woodland, but also wants to expand coverage for Yolo County as a whole. She wants to strengthen partnerships with local businesses, agencies, as well as with surrounding university campuses to bring new stories to readers.
But above all, she wants to hear from the community. What areas are not covered? How can she improve our printing product and online presence to serve you? These are some of the questions Shell will present to readers in the coming weeks.
Dowling learned a lot from working with Smith and wishes him the best of luck in his retirement.
I enjoyed my 27 years as the Democrat, Smith said of his impending departure. I’ve learned a lot about Woodland, Yolo County and its people, but there comes a time to slow down, spend more time with family, and look for new writing opportunities.
Over the course of his 41-year career, Smith has won awards for news writing, editorial writing, columnist writing, photography and newspaper design.
Smith and his family plan to continue living in Woodland.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]