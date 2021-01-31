Zeb Bangash ‘disappointed’ with Bollywood’s ‘Bibi Sanam’





Even after several years, Zeb & Haniya’s take on Bibi Sanam by Wahid Qasemi (Vaheed Kaacemy; Persian) on Coke Studio still resonates in our ears. Produced by maestro Rohail Hyatt, the song went on to become one of the music platform’s most famous releases. The original, however, had a completely different air and harmony. The beautiful Afghan folk number is sung in a Dari style by Wahid. The voice of the two artists is incomparable given their unique style. While the Zeb & Haniya version begins with a beautiful Rubab played by Sadiq Sameer, while in the original we hear a dramatic guitar playing followed by the Rubab. The song is then accentuated with eccentric drums, courtesy of Pinto, while Zoe, Sanam and Saba can be considered the backing vocals of the song. The duo really turned it into a moving and poignant interpretation after giving it a totally innovative and original touch. The song marks a modern-day rhythm that embeds its cultural history, linguistics and subtlety while adding more instrumentation and dimensions. However, actor Osman Khalid Butt took to Twitter to reveal how he had just stumbled across another rendition of Bibi Sanam by Indian composers. And rest assured, no one was satisfied with it. Now Zeb is responding to criticism on the Bollywood version of his 2010 hit. Penning for the Indian publication, The Scroll, the famous singer wrote: “From the moment my cousin Haniya and I released our version of Bibi Sanam sure Coke studio, it resonated with people from Kabul to Kolkata and beyond, becoming one of our most beloved and famous acts. Its success spawned many more releases on YouTube and it was a pleasure to see and hear people around the world so lovingly engage with the song. “ The singer added that she recently listened to the Bollywood version. “Two days ago I came across a recently downloaded video of Bibi Sanam from a Bollywood movie. The movie was finished a few years ago, but I hadn’t heard of it or seen it. I couldn’t wait to see what space had been created for this wonderful folk classic from the multi-billion dollar industry that we all follow and in which we all participate so actively. “ Continuing, she wrote: “The names attached to the project have increased my enthusiasm. Usha Uthup, whose beautiful voice and wit has inspired me since childhood, and Richa Chadha, an actor whom I respect as a person who opposed the objectification of women on the money. screen. “ Alas, she remained rather disappointed. “When I finally heard the song, I was confused, disappointed by its re-imagining. I couldn’t find the spirit of Richa or the voice of Usha in the song, nor the soul of Qandahar, Tajqurghan, Kabul jaan or Sisstaan ​​- whatever places the song referred to, ”he said. she declared. “Instead, the song was forcibly placed in a place it was never intended for. I have to admit that I was deeply disturbed to see a cover of our loving tribute / performance juxtaposed with the general activities. of a forgettable Bollywood song.What has been infused with Sistaan’s innocence, freshness and sweetness is unwanted aggressive sexuality. Zeb added that “the latest version from Bollywood featuring spinning women dancing around poles raises a flood of uncomfortable questions for her.” “Bibi Sanam has always possessed a fascinating quality, a magic kept alive for centuries, by artists and the public, in connection with their personal memory, their experience and their history. For me, the Bollywood version does a disservice to the meaning of the song and the culture it comes from, ”she concludes. Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.







