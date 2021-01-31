Samantha’s 5 Best Tips (& The 5 Worst)

If there’s one TV icon name that’s been on everyone’s lips lately, it’sGender and citiesSamantha Jones. Confident and headstrong PR powerhouse won’t join Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte in newly announced show’s revivalAnd just like thatpremieres on HBO Maxin 2022.The actress, Kim Cattrall, originally the rolein 1998, made it public that she was not interested in returning, which caused a buzz among fans who speculate on what will become of the beloved Jones.

Whatever the outcome, Samantha will always be rewarded for her fiery, liberated and daring personality and her memorable words of (sometimes questionable) wisdom.

ten Worse: the cover of Carrie’s book

In this case, Carrie and Samantha were wrong. When the two collaborate on the first PR book for Carries, they come face to face with their different visions for the cover. After accidentally meeting Samantha with a delivery boy, Carrie begins to shame her friend for her behavior.

The tension between the two implodes when Samantha pressures Carrie to wear lingerie for the photoshoot. In the end, the couple work out their issues and choose a book cover that reflects both Carrie and Samanthas’ style and personality.

9 Best: “Get rid of it immediately. Here, use my cell phone

Samantha has, for the most part, been a good reader of character, especially when it comes to sniffing out the failures her friends are dating. When Carrie starts dating a man-child named Wade, Samantha is there to put her on the right track by telling her to set him free as soon as possible.

Ultimately, Carrie comes to her senses and realizes that Wade doesn’t have the maturity chip, and realizes that she should have heard Samantha’s advice earlier.

8 Worse: “Why do you care?”

After Carrie announces that she may move to Paris with Aleksandr, her friends question her decision. Carrie, frustrated, confides in Samantha, who seems to be the only one who is truly happy for her. Never one to conform, Samantha asks her, Have you ever heard me ask what someone thinks of my boyfriend?

While that might be good advice in a different scenario, in this case Samantha ignores all the red flags that show how bad a match Alek is for Carrie and pushes her to make the unfortunate decision to uproot her. life for him.

seven Best: “Honey, you are a role model”

Samantha is always armed with two things: an opinion and a compliment. She knows the power of what a boost in confidence can do and that supporting your partner can have a real impact.

In season 4, when Carrie is invited to walk in New York Fashion Week, her revealing costume leaves her in a panic. It’s Samantha to the rescue with four simple words that save the day. His pep talk energizes Carrie and gives her enough confidence to strut, and even get up after a spill on the track.

6 Worse: “You are a free agent”

Out of the fourSATCwomen, Samantha is probably the best person to confide in. When Carries reveals her affair with Big to Samantha, she does some things right: She doesn’t judge her, she keeps her promise to keep it a secret, and she doesn’t offer any unsolicited advice until it’s asked. .

While Samantha deserves praise for her non-judgmental attitude, her view that Carrie is a free agent and owes Aidan nothing just because he didn’t say I love you is still unsettling. Rather than help him, she makes excuses for Carrie’s infidelity, attributing it all to the pheromones and essentially granting him permission to continue the affair.

5 Best: you need to relax and hire a stylist

Overwhelmed by the stress of planning her wedding, the bride-to-be, Charlotte, enlists her friends to help her make important decisions. At the height of her panic, Samantha tells her to hire a little servant to run around town and do your clothing auctions. Although her advice is abrasive and direct, Charlotte hires stylist Anthony Marantino.

Marantino is a fan favorite of SATC fans and is known for both biting and barking. With his quick wit and frankness it’s hard to imagineSATCwithout him and we can all thank Samantha for that.

4 Worse: the party of 30 under 30

Just when it seemed like no one could get Samantha to settle in, aspiring actor Smith Jerrod arrives and turns his pledge not to engage upside down. When Jerrod asks her for an invitation to a 30 under 30 party, she advises him to go under the pretext that it’s going to be good for her career, when in reality, she is using the invitation as an excuse to see her. ex, Richard Wright.

She ends up cheating on him during the party, but the ever-faithful Smith forgives her and the two agree to become a couple. This moment solidifies their relationship, but it’s hard to see Samantha enjoying her browsing for her own agenda.

3 Best: “You have a date”

If there are two things that don’t mix, it’s Samantha Jones and the babies. As she watches Miranda and Charlotte become mothers, it is very clear that while she tolerates children, she is not interested in them.

Eventually, Carrie draws Samanthas’ attention to the fact that she has been negligent towards Miranda since she gave birth. She ends up extending an olive branch by giving up on a coveted hair date to Miranda and even offers to keep Brady. Even though she can be egotistical at times, it’s proof that if Samantha Jones wants to put anything before herself, her friends will be.

2 Worse: Sometimes, for the right guy, you have to make concessions.

When Carrie starts dating a politician, Bill Kelley, he asks her to perform an intimate act that she’s not comfortable with. Samantha advises him to meet the demand because he is a political prince, rich and magnificent.

Although Carrie laughs at it, this advice is by no means a laughing matter. His advice that a person should comply with an act that makes them uncomfortable pleasing a partner is problematic. To make matters worse, the person in question is their best friend and it proves that this moment is not Samanthas’ best time.

1 Best: listen to me. The good guy is an illusion. Start living your life.

In the pilot episode ofSATC, Samantha drops this bombshell of truth on her friends and prepares the thesis for the series. It seems Carrie and Charlotte, in particular, are consumed with the idea that they need a man to be happy and her statement forces them to confront their goals.

While the quartet didn’t always follow her advice, Samantha sticks to her philosophy that dating is supposed to be fun and finding the perfect man isn’t the end.

