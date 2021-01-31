Eva Mendes applauds Troll for the job she did





“As far as work is concerned, I will do it when I want.” Eva Mendes didn’t come to play, all of you. Angela Weiss / Getty Images

In case you missed it, the 46-year-old recently took a hiatus from social media because her youngest child told her she was spending too much time on her phone. Alexander Tamargo / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“We had a good conversation, I apologized and promised her that I would be conscious. I realized that just because I’m always at home with them doesn’t mean I’m always there,” he said. she explained in the caption of a Instagram Publish. Rachel Murray / Getty Images

It’s a bit of A + parenting here! Well, the drama started when Eva returned to IG to wish someone a happy birthday. One user commented on Publish and asked, “Why are you posting on Insta … if less?” The actor responded to his fan and explained that “publishing is not really a priority at the moment”. And she wished him good luck, which was sweet! BUT THEN a total troll ruined the interaction. In a now deleted comment, the loser wrote: “She did a job, and I don’t think she was happy with it. She looked good without it.” Uh, excuse me ??? ABC

"I post less because I really want to be there for my family," she wrote. "My little ones need me and posting takes too long. As far as work goes, I'll do it when I want." That's right, girl! You tell them !! "But no, that's not the reason," she continued. "The reason is that I personally cannot juggle family and social media. It's so shocking that I choose family." Take that, troll! Nobody has time for your shit !! What do you think of all this mess? LMK in the comments below!







