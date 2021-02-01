Zendaya on her relationship with social media





“I think it’s important to some extent to be honest with this stuff.” The Euphoria The star goes viral for her upcoming Netflix movie Malcolm and Marie and while promote the film on HFPA in conversation Podcast, Zendaya opened up about her relationship with social media and being in total control of her Instagram account. Watch this video on YouTube Netflix / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Malcolm and Marie also stars John David Washington and was directed by Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson and Netflix describe the premise of the film as follows: “When filmmaker Malcolm (Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya) return home after a movie premiere and await critical response from his film, the evening takes. a turning point as revelations about their relationship begin to surface, testing the couple’s love. “ “I’m very, very special on my Instagram, so no one has access to it except me,” she explained. “I think it’s important to some extent to be honest with this stuff.” Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Zendaya also spoke about what she learned when she was more active on social media: “I was a lot more active when I was younger, but over time I think it’s not that I hate it or anything, but sometimes I found that being on it would make me a little anxious or start to think too much or be too much on the phone. “ “My relationship to all of this is mine and it’s personal to me, but it’s also something that I like to keep some space with.” Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Zendaya went on to explain that she was not worried about negative reactions from fans about her use of social media “because they understand that I am human and I think they want me to have a life and be happy and exist beyond social media. “ And she also had a message for her fans on social media: “I’m still here. They know I’m here. They know it’s really me, but it’s an important thing for me to have my own. time and not being so sucked into a phone. “ Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

