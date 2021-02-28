Kamran Alam, an emerging star soon in Bollywood





Kamran Alam, a rising star is slowly making his way to the glamorous and successful world of Bollywood. In his person-to-person journey, he has finally reached a milestone in his life. Now people can recognize him because of his voice and his talent. He is slowly turning into a better artist day by day. Read also | Time To Dance Trailer Review: Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi’s dance film seems blah! (Watch the video) Kamran is from a rural area of ​​Chhapra, Bihar. He loved to sing since his childhood and he was addicted to singing, which made him more creative and popular among people. His first song “Zindagi” came in 2015 which was composed and performed by him and which further increased his fanbase from a few to the crew. People found themselves relating to his lyrics and enjoying his melodious voice. This song not only made him popular, but also showed off his writing and singing skills.

Kamran writes his own songs and performs them himself. Read also | Shammi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Asha Parekh’s photos and vintage autographed letters to fans go viral thanks to this Twitter thread The situations were not always favorable for him. Obstacles always came and stood in his way. Besides, he had never known where or how to start. But he never gave up and always faced difficult situations. In a very short time, Kamran Alam composed two more songs “Teri Yaadein” and “Pehli Dafaa” which were written, sung and composed by himself. The release of “Pehli Dafaa” was a turning point in his career. He has also performed in many shows and has a very good fan of fans on social media platforms. He has worked with many Bollywood celebrities and singers. Now Kamran Alam is coming back with his new songs “Teri khata” We hope this song will gain huge success and a large fan base like his previous songs. We wish him the best for his new song.

