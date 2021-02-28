Entertainment
Spike Lees’ kids are this year’s Golden Globe ambassadors
Satchel and Jackson Lewis Lee are heading to Hollywood, but not for long, they say.
The siblings are in town this weekend as ambassadors for this year’s Golden Globes, a largely ceremonial role traditionally reserved for the children of the Hollywood elite.
The offspring of Oscar-winning director Spike Lee and his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, they are the first black siblings selected for the role.
Coincidentally or not, they were cast in the same year Spike Lee was snubbed, for his Vietnam veteran drama Da 5 Bloods, alongside other prominent black creators and actors like Michaela Coel. The siblings say they are used to their father not always being recognized for his work.
When he was making films that no one was responding to or that weren’t as big as they were, it didn’t really faze him, Satchel Lee said, adding that he would just move on to his next one. project.
The Los Angeles Times recently reported that there were no black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of 87 journalists that selects Golden Globe nominees and winners.
Earlier this month, the couple, both in their 20s, sat in their parents’ grayish-blue living room on the Upper East Side of Manhattans, contemplating what is arguably their public debut.
Were delighted to be the first brothers and sisters of color, Ms. Lee said. Well, do it, then you don’t have to repeat it because there will be a lot more.
Ambassadors each receive a grant of $ 25,000 to donate to an organization of their choice. Jackson Lewis Lee, 23, the first black man to be an ambassador, chose Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, an individual mentoring organization.
Mr. Lee studied film and television at New York University, where his father is a full professor, and recently set up a creative agency, Indigo212. He also has administrator credit for Thompson Farm, a short film about a son standing up to his bootlegger father, and filmed a short video for Coach starring his father and sister, as well as actor Michael B. Jordan.
I want to have my hand in everything, Mr. Lee said.
This certainly applies to Big Brothers Big Sisters. In addition to the grant, Mr. Lee helped connect the nonprofit to his friends at Gucci.
Thanks to him we were introduced to the Gucci scholarship impact line and our Littles now have the opportunity to apply for scholarships in the fashion industry and fashion schools because he made an introduction, said Artis Stevens, the first black president and CEO of the 160-year-old organization.
Mr Lee said he learned the importance of mentoring from his father, whom he closely resembles except for a few extra feet of height. It shows you what the totality of a career really is, because obviously you are able to have a front row seat for the ups and downs and how things work, he said.
His sister, Satchel Lee, 26, is the first openly queer ambassador. She studied Film and Television at NYUs Tisch School of the Arts and was the Creative Director of Drome, which she describes as a queer fashion, art and culture magazine.
I am a photographer, filmmaker, writer, creative director and producer, Ms. Lee said. I want to be the Gertrude Stein of this generation.
She donated her scholarship to Callen-Lorde, a New York-based organization that provides medical care to the LGBT community regardless of their ability to pay.
We are so touched and happy that she chose us, said Wendy Stark, Executive Director of Callen-Lorde, in an interview. In just a few weeks that we got to know her, she has shown such great commitment to our mission and advocacy work, as well as the health services we provide.
Ms. Lee participated in virtual sessions where she explained how the power of personal storytelling can change policies. It was an amazing presentation and conversation, Ms Stark said. It’s a beautiful new friendship.
Ms. Lee is passionate about extending medical care to those who do not have access to it, especially those who have experienced discrimination. Everyone knows that going to the doctor can be really scary, Ms. Lee said. It’s even scarier when doctors don’t even understand what you’re trying to tell them or make assumptions about you as a person because of your gender orientation or presentation.
Also important to Ms. Lee? Giving back to New York. I’m not a Hollywood person, she said, stroking her puppy, Otis. LA is fun to visit, but it’s my home.
