Spike Lees’ kids are this year’s Golden Globe ambassadors

Satchel and Jackson Lewis Lee are heading to Hollywood, but not for long, they say.

The siblings are in town this weekend as ambassadors for this year’s Golden Globes, a largely ceremonial role traditionally reserved for the children of the Hollywood elite.

The offspring of Oscar-winning director Spike Lee and his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, they are the first black siblings selected for the role.

Coincidentally or not, they were cast in the same year Spike Lee was snubbed, for his Vietnam veteran drama Da 5 Bloods, alongside other prominent black creators and actors like Michaela Coel. The siblings say they are used to their father not always being recognized for his work.

When he was making films that no one was responding to or that weren’t as big as they were, it didn’t really faze him, Satchel Lee said, adding that he would just move on to his next one. project.