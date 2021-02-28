Some upset in Cyprus over choice of satanic Eurovision song





Police said witnesses to the Saturday incident told investigators the man verbally approached employees outside the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporations news department. He was apparently upset that the broadcaster chose the song El Diablo (The Devil) performed by Greek singer Elena Tsagrinou to represent Cyprus, as he said it was an affront to Christianity. An amateur video of the man confronting CyBC staff showed him yelling at a number of employees in the yard, asking how they could justify supporting such a song. The title of El Diablo as well as his lyrics I gave my heart to el diablo … because he tells me that I am his angel has touched a raw nerve with some in the island nation of the eastern Mediterranean, who consider it loaded with satanic connotations. According to the Cypriot News Agency, an association representing theologians who teach in high schools has expressed its disgust with the song and called for its withdrawal as it promises lifelong dedication and professes love for Satan. The agency also reported that the broadcaster had received threatening phone calls claiming that he would be burned to the ground for the song. The far-right political party ELAM issued a statement saying that although the song lyrics are metaphorical, they attack and insult our faith in an obscure way. Others, meanwhile, have taken to social media to despise El Diablo as a good song, to defend it as a simple ditty about a steamy love story, or to label its critics as religious fanatics. Cyprus’s best performance in the popular music competition was a finalist in 2018 with the song El Fuego by singer Eleni Foureira. The annual Eurovision Song Contest is a beloved European institution watched by millions that often involves songs that are controversial, of questionable taste or just plain bad. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

