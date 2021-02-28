Box office: ‘Tom & Jerry’ shows claws with $ 13.7 million bow





9:22 a.m. PST 02/28/2021



by



Pamela mcclintock



The live-action / CGI hybrid marked the second-best national opening in the entire pandemic as families were found to watch the feature adaptation of iconic feline and mouse enemies.

Tom and Jerry made a number of friends at the weekend box office with a North American debut of $ 13.7 million in 2,475 theaters and a worldwide total of $ 38.8 million through Sunday . Nationally, the feature film about the iconic alley cat and the annoying mouse who are enemies marked the second best three-day launch of the pandemic behind the release of Warner Bros. Wonder Woman 1984 ($ 16.7 million) and 2021, as more theaters reopen across the country. The strong family photo debut in at least the COVID-19 era is a good sign for Hollywood as New York theaters prepare to open on March 5 (Los Angeles remains closed). It’s also a victory, at least in the short term, for Warners’ policy to simultaneously open its 2021 titles in theaters on HBO Max. About half of cinemas nationwide remain closed, according to best estimates. Directed by Tim Story and based on the cartoon characters of the same name created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, Tom and JerryThe live-action cast is directed by Chlo Grace Moretz. Family products dominated the chart. Universal Animation and DreamWorks The Croods: A New Age only dropped 30% even with the competition Tom and Jerry. Croods 2 grossed $ 1.2 million on its 14th release from 1,912 sites for domestic transport of $ 52.4 million and $ 156.2 million globally. Competition for kids will intensify further when Disney debuts Raya and the last dragon March 5 both in theaters on Disney + for an additional $ 30. Disney and pixar Soul broke $ 100 million at the overseas box office, it was only available on Disney + in the US for a total of $ 111.7 million in ticket sales. More soon.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos