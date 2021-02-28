Why Matthew Modine turned down Top Gun for an all-metal jacket





Wrong Turn star Matthew Modine almost played Top Gun’s Maverick, but the actor’s anti-war politics led him to create Full Metal Jacket instead.

Many actors would kill for such an iconic role as Top Guns reckless antihero Maverick, but in the mid-80s Matthew Modine chose not to play the role Full Metal Jacket instead. Directed by action icon Tony Scott, Top Gun was the cult classic of 1986 that introduced audiences to one of Tom Cruises most famous roles as Maverick, the flawless test pilot with an insatiable need for speed. Fast, fun and surprisingly resonant, Top Gun was a massive summer blockbuster when it first released and an ideal recruiting tool for the real Air Force and Navy. However, a well-known actor turned down the role of Maverick for this very reason. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Many actors would kill for such an iconic role as Top Guns reckless antihero Maverick, but in the mid-80s Matthew Modine chose not to play the role Full Metal Jacket instead. Directed by action icon Tony Scott, Top Gun was the cult classic of 1986 that introduced audiences to one of Tom Cruises most famous roles as Maverick, the flawless test pilot with an insatiable need for speed. Fast, fun and surprisingly resonant, Top Gun was a massive summer blockbuster when it first released and an ideal recruiting tool for the real Air Force and Navy. However, a well-known actor turned down the role of Maverick for this very reason.

Related: Top Gun: Why Maverick Is The Original Movie Villain (& Hero)

Recently seen in 2021Wrong turn reinvent, Strange things villainous Matthew Modine was one of many actors originally offered the role of Maverick in Top Gun. Modine turned down the film, however, to pursue the lead role in Stanley Kubricks. Full Metal Jacket, a part for which he became famous in the years to come. It might seem like a reckless move given the box office performances of the cruise films, but Modine actually knew it. Top Gun would succeed and consciously chose Kubricks' austere war drama accordingly.

Modine knew that Top Gun would likely have a disproportionate impact at the box office, but the actor disagreed with the valuation of the military as he felt playing the role of Maverick would go against his anti-war policies. As a result, he took on the lead role of Joker in Full Metal Jacket, a disturbing study of the dehumanizing effect of Vietnam on infantrymen.

Full Metal Jacket and Top Gunwere successful independently, and each offered wildly divergent images of life as part of the American military machine. Top Gun barely tackles the thorny question of international politics, choosing instead to focus on Maverick's personal journey. The titular flight school is a conduit for his passage from immaturity to responsibility, and the villains barely spotted of Top Gun does not even have a specific nationality. Top Gun portrayed his military service as an opportunity for personal growth with no obvious impact on the non-American world.

Full Metal Jacket is also famous for downplaying the international aspect of US military service, but to the contrary. Where Maverick becomes a manTop Gun, the anti-heroes of Full Metal Jacket are mentally scarred and psychologically broken down by training camp, and end up incompetent, cynical, and cold-blooded killers before they even get to Vietnam. Where Cruises mentor Viper tells him he's not responsible for Rookie Goose's death, Modines Joker watches as a recruit (which he joined in the brutal bullying) does detonate his training camp instructor with a rifle before flipping the gun on itself.

Or Top Gun chooses not to represent enemy combatants to avoid the harsh realities of service, Full Metal Jacket dwells on basic training to illustrate that many soldiers are irrevocably marked before they even see a battlefield. It's an effective and heavy film, and it's hard to forget and harder to deny that Modines' anti-war policies were neatly summed up in his choice of a lead role.









