Geoffrey Scott Dead: ‘Dynasty’, Dark Shadows actor was 79





4:00 p.m. PST 03/02/2021



by



Mike Barnes



He worked on several other soap operas and was a familiar face in commercials for Marlboro, Old Spice, and Camel cigarettes.

Geoffrey Scott, who played tennis pro Mark Jennings, the first husband of Linda Evans ‘Krystle Carrington, on the’ 80s ABC soap opera Dynasty, is dead. He was 79 years old. Scott died of Parkinson’s disease on February 23 just after midnight the day after his birthday in Broomfield, Colorado, his wife, Cheri Catherine Scott, said. Hollywood journalist. The handsome Scott also played an American Marshal fighting aliens in 1880s Wyoming in “The Secret Empire” part of the 1979 NBC series. Cliffhangers!; starred alongside Jerry Reed in the 1981 CBS series Concrete cowboys (he stepped into the role created by Tom Selleck in a TV movie the show was based on); and was a quarterback on the 1984-85 HBO sitcom 1st and ten. On daytime soap operas, Scott portrayed publisher Sky Rumson on ABC’s Dark shadows in 1970, Jeffrey Jordan on CBS ‘ Where is the heart in 1972, David McAllister on ABC’s General hospital in 1989 and Billy Lewis on CBS ‘ Guiding light In 1994. And in commercials he’s made nearly 100, he’s played a Marlboro man as well as a sailor throwing an Old Spice antiperspirant, “walked a mile for a camel” in a cigarette campaign shot at the Taj Mahal and starred with Margaret Hamilton in spots for Maxwell Café House. Scott joined Dynasty near the start of its third season in 1982 and worked on the legendary show for two years, appearing in 45 episodes. His character is brought to Denver by accomplice Alexis Colby (Joan Collins) after learning that Mark and Krystle’s divorce years earlier was not legal. Later, Mark saves Krystle and Alexis from a fire, becomes Alexis’ bodyguard, and is pushed out of a terrace upon his death, Alexis becoming the prime suspect. Scott was born in Los Angeles on February 22, 1942. His father, Reed, worked as a manager at Lockheed, producing airplanes, and his mother, Jayne, was a housewife. He and his brother Don, later a lawyer at Universal, were raised in the San Fernando Valley on the same street as John Wayne and Clark Gable, and he often jumped into Gable’s pool uninvited. Scott was signed by legendary agent Dick Clayton, who would also represent people like Jane Fonda, James Dean and Burt Reynolds, and he got a deal at Universal. Scott also appeared in Sidney Lumet’s The next morning (1986) and on shows such as Adam-12, Cannon, Barnaby jones, Kojak, Dallas, Matt houston, Night court, Married with children and Murphy brown. His wife said he and Selleck often fought over roles. Scott retired after 45 years in show business and moved to Colorado with his family to practice skiing, his lifelong passion. He had lived in the Boulder area for the past 10 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his twins Christopher and Matthew.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos