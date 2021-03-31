A Hollywood star from Northwoods | WXPR





Many talented people have lived in the Northwoods, and every now and then one of them gains national fame. One of those people was Stanley Morner from the town of Prentice in Price County. Although few people recognize his name today, in the 1940s under the stage name Dennis Morgan, Stanley Morner was considered an A-List star and one of Hollywood’s most important men. Stanley Morner was born in December 1908 in Prentice. His father was employed by the Roddis Lumber Company, and when Stanley was old enough he learned the lumber business from the bottom up. His father made him saw trees and blow stumps. He loved to fish, fought frequently and earned the nickname Toughy. Morner was more than a tough kid fighting in the lumber yard. He had a natural singing voice, and his parents made sure he took piano and singing lessons with Ms. Nellie Kelley at Prentice. He attended elementary school at Prentice and three years at Prentice High before his parents moved to Marshfield. Morner finished his final year of high school at Marshfield, where he met his future wife, Lillian Vedder. He continued his music education at Marshfield and won the State High School Singing Competition in his senior year. Morner attended Carroll College in Waukesha and graduated in 1930. He worked for a time at WTMJ radio in Milwaukee while studying at the Wisconsin Music Conservatory, but in 1933 the couple moved to Chicago. Nineteen thirty-three was the year of the World’s Fair in Chicago, and Morner had an engagement song at the Palmer House. He also appeared on stage under the direction of Thornton Wilder in Handel’s opera Xerxes. Her singing caught the attention of opera star Mary Garden, who then introduced Morner to Hollywood executives. Morner signed with MGM Studios under his own name and from 1936 played small parts in a series of films. In 1938 he signed with Paramount as Richard Stanley and in 1939 moved to Warner Brothers, this time as Dennis Morgan. Morners’ roles remained modest until 1940 when he was loaned to RKO Studios to star with Ginger Rogers in the movie Kitty Foyle. The film won Rogers an Oscar and made Dennis Morgan a star. As Dennis Morgan, Morner has been considered a prominent man alongside some of the most famous actresses of the 1940s, including Bette Davis, Olivia de Haviland, Barbara Stanwyck, Jane Wyman and Doris Day. He became one of the top ten salaried artists in Hollywood. Despite his fame, he never forgot his Northwood roots and returned frequently to visit friends and family. However, a particularly memorable comeback came in 1951. In October, Morner, accompanied by Western screenwriter Adele Buffington, traveled to Rhinelander for a special luncheon for Movietime USA, hosted by renowned Rhenish politicians, information and theater. Morner was at the height of his fame, so hundreds of fans gathered outside the Old Fenlon Hotel to ask for his autograph. What made this trip memorable for Morner was that he reunited with Nellie Kelley, his music teacher from Prentice. She reminded the crowd that Toughy Morner used to have frequent fights and wore panties to his lessons. The two played the piano together, after which Morner and Buffington were given keys to the city. As actor Dennis Morgan, Morner retired in 1956, although he continued to appear in small roles in film and television until 1980. He died in 1994.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos