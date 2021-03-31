Mohit Chadda weighs in on nepotism, says Bollywood backed him for ‘Flight’









ANI |

Updated: March 31, 2021 7:32 PM IS

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Actor and film producer Mohit Chadda recently shared his take on nepotism and how Bollywood celebrities have supported him for his upcoming project ‘Flight’, a thriller on the edge of the seat.

Chadda recently spoke about his upcoming film and said that while he didn’t know anyone from the Hindi film industry, everyone had come forward to support him.

During a recent interaction, the actor said, “Everyone has been so nice and I think the biggest idea that has been going around lately concerns the ‘big bad world of the Hindi film industry which is popularly known as Bollywood and I just think here is the answer. “

“I don’t know any of them and everyone was nice enough, we just asked them to support our movie and everyone came and supported the movie. So I don’t understand all this conversation going on. going on the ‘big, bad and dark world of Hindi cinema’ and I think that’s so stupid, ”he added.

Citing the example of a son of a candy maker carrying his father’s heirloom, he said: “No one has a problem with that but, as soon as an actor’s child has the intending to become an actor or even enter the film industry, everyone has a problem. “

Chadda also said that it is the public who have the right to decide whether they want to watch a foreigner or an insider on the big screen.

“The public accepts the people they love, and that’s not important, otherwise Shah Rukh Khan would never have ventured into the industry,” he said. Giving another example, Chadda said: “The place where Akshay Kumar is today, he wouldn’t be there, and I don’t think he has an inheritance. But if Akshay Kumar’s son wants to come in in the industry, he’s got everything right. His dad struggled really hard. “

The debate around nepotism has been going on for a very long time in Bollywood. However, the tragic disappearance of actor Sushant Singh Rajput angered his fans, sparking more debate on nepotism.

Many have blamed the Hindi film industry for its rampant nepotism, cliques, and how newcomers are often ignored by the big banners. Several others have alleged that the deceased actor was the victim of nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood.

Angry fans have been running campaigns against star children and their films, including Alia Bhatt-star “Sadak 2” and Ishaan Khatter-star “Khaali Peeli”.

Meanwhile, speaking about “Flight,” Chadda added that he was ready to welcome response from viewers and will always be proud of the movie they made.

Chadda said, “Whatever happens to this movie, the only thing Suraj and I can say is that we will always be proud of the movie we shot. Today we have come so far that our movie is finally coming out and it’s getting to a fair amount of screens in the movies. “

“Flight” is directed by director Suraj Joshi. The film funded by K. Chadda, Babita Ashiwal, Mohit Chadda and Suraj Joshi, tells the story of a multimillionaire Ranveer Malhotra (Chadda) who boards a private jet, only to find he has been kidnapped.

Ranveer faces deadly obstacles, and his fight to survive on the plane forms the intriguing plot of the film. ‘Flight’ is set to hit theaters on April 2. (ANI)







