50 best space movies of all time | Entertainment





Ever since there have been humans, we have looked up into the night sky and wondered what was beyond the ever-present border of our atmosphere. Our ancestors had myths to explain star formation, and today we have cinema as a tool to share our own theories. Stacker has compiled a list of the best space movies of all time based on Stacker score, which also weighs an IMDb and Metascore user’s score (October 2020 data), so the opinions of critics and fans alike are taken into account. Science fiction has always addressed the big questions surrounding the nature of life, what it means to be human, and what being alone in the universe (or not) would mean for human civilization. Are we just a pale blue dot in an ocean of darkness? Or are we one of the many civilizations with a delusional belief in the exceptionalism of our species? The films on this list include burgeoning space operas, faithful docudramas, gripping thrillers, and speculative reflections, but all of them deal with space to some degree. These films cover the recent history of cinema, from 1956 to 2020, and we can thus observe a chronological progression, the first successes influencing later films. Although some films are wrong on the dates, many of the themes explored directly relate to our daily life. Gattaca explores the dangers of creating so-called designer babies. Wall-E, Blade Runner, and Planet of the Apes reflect on what will happen to Earth when humans destroy it. Several films take us back to one of mankind’s greatest scientific achievements – landing on the moon and the amount of effort and creativity it takes to accomplish such a feat. All movies with over 1000 IMDb votes and at least four Metacritic reviews have been counted, so read the list carefully to find some hidden gems. Read on to find out which animated film takes first place and where Star Wars and ET fan favorites land. You may also like: Controversial songs from the year you were born

