Entertainment
Chet Hanks ex-girlfriend in ugly argument she gets protection order
Chet Hanks, the son of actor Tom Hanks, is embroiled in a gruesome dispute in Texas with an ex-girlfriend who obtained a temporary protection order against him on Tuesday, according to Fort Bend County court documents.
The order, signed by the county district court clerk, also suspends Hanks’ handgun license under Texas Family Court law.
This is the latest development in an escalating drama involving sworn dueling allegations of violence, theft, fights, gun threats and racial slurs, dating from October 2020, and taking place mostly in January. in Sugar Land, Texas, where the couple have a Home.
Kiana Parker filed for a protective order on January 12 against actor and musician Chester Marlon Hanks, 30, alleging she needed protection because, as their relationship deteriorated, he abused her repeatedly threw things at her and threatened her with a gun in multiple encounters.
He also allegedly directed racist slurs against her, according to his affidavit. Parker is black.
“On or about December 22, 2020, Chet returned home to (Sugar Land). The next week things got dark, he told me he was going to ‘blow my brains out’ and that he ‘didn’t want to live and would blow it up’. brains out “too,” Parker says in an affidavit.
“I had my 9 year old twins in the house with us. It was around 3 am and I waited for him to go to bed and take my daughters home with my mom.”
The protective order prohibits Hanks from owning a firearm, “committing domestic violence”, stalking or harassing or approaching within 200 feet of Parker, or communicating with her in a threatening or threatening manner. harassing, or approach her in any way, except through her lawyer.
In a civil lawsuit, filed March 4 in Los Angeles, where the couple also had a home, Hanks charged Parker with assault, beatings and theft of money and property worth nearly $ 20,000. He seeks a jury trial.
“On or about January 8, 2021 (Parker) wrongfully, illegally, intentionally and without legal justification struck (Hanks) with a pot and hit him with a knife,” Hanks’ complaint states.
Parker’s affidavit gives details of the abuse she says she suffered from Hanks, including a physical, screaming brawl as she left the Sugar Land home.
“I’ve been scared of being alone ever since and always had my assistant or my family with me,” her affidavit says.
“Chet and I have several houses that we live in together that contain goods that are prohibited to us, both in Texas and in California. I’m afraid he’ll hurt me again if we see each other face to face. face to face or if he finds out where I’m staying. “
According to Parker’s affidavit, she and Hanks started dating in March 2019.
Hanks is the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and is known for his recurring roles in “Empire” and “Shameless”.
Marty Singer, Hanks’ famous lawyer in Los Angeles, declined to comment but released a statement to USA TODAY.
“The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing the money on her credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge man carrying a gun, she violently attacked Chet with a knife. , which caused him to bleed profusely. Everything is on. video and undisputed video tells the whole story. His claims are completely false, fabricated and fictitious. “
TMZ posted a video it says shows the end of an altercation between the couple in Sugar Land on Jan. 8. The camera shows Kiana when she appears to hit him while she is holding a pot, then Hanks bloodied face appears and he accuses her of cutting it, which Parker denies.
USA TODAY contacted Parker’s attorney, Texas attorney D’Angelo Lowe.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]