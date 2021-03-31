Chet Hanks ex-girlfriend in ugly argument she gets protection order

Chet Hanks, the son of actor Tom Hanks, is embroiled in a gruesome dispute in Texas with an ex-girlfriend who obtained a temporary protection order against him on Tuesday, according to Fort Bend County court documents.

The order, signed by the county district court clerk, also suspends Hanks’ handgun license under Texas Family Court law.

This is the latest development in an escalating drama involving sworn dueling allegations of violence, theft, fights, gun threats and racial slurs, dating from October 2020, and taking place mostly in January. in Sugar Land, Texas, where the couple have a Home.

Kiana Parker filed for a protective order on January 12 against actor and musician Chester Marlon Hanks, 30, alleging she needed protection because, as their relationship deteriorated, he abused her repeatedly threw things at her and threatened her with a gun in multiple encounters.

He also allegedly directed racist slurs against her, according to his affidavit. Parker is black.

“On or about December 22, 2020, Chet returned home to (Sugar Land). The next week things got dark, he told me he was going to ‘blow my brains out’ and that he ‘didn’t want to live and would blow it up’. brains out “too,” Parker says in an affidavit.

“I had my 9 year old twins in the house with us. It was around 3 am and I waited for him to go to bed and take my daughters home with my mom.”

The protective order prohibits Hanks from owning a firearm, “committing domestic violence”, stalking or harassing or approaching within 200 feet of Parker, or communicating with her in a threatening or threatening manner. harassing, or approach her in any way, except through her lawyer.

In a civil lawsuit, filed March 4 in Los Angeles, where the couple also had a home, Hanks charged Parker with assault, beatings and theft of money and property worth nearly $ 20,000. He seeks a jury trial.

“On or about January 8, 2021 (Parker) wrongfully, illegally, intentionally and without legal justification struck (Hanks) with a pot and hit him with a knife,” Hanks’ complaint states.

Parker’s affidavit gives details of the abuse she says she suffered from Hanks, including a physical, screaming brawl as she left the Sugar Land home.

“I’ve been scared of being alone ever since and always had my assistant or my family with me,” her affidavit says.

“Chet and I have several houses that we live in together that contain goods that are prohibited to us, both in Texas and in California. I’m afraid he’ll hurt me again if we see each other face to face. face to face or if he finds out where I’m staying. “

According to Parker’s affidavit, she and Hanks started dating in March 2019.

Hanks is the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and is known for his recurring roles in “Empire” and “Shameless”.

Marty Singer, Hanks’ famous lawyer in Los Angeles, declined to comment but released a statement to USA TODAY.

“The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing the money on her credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge man carrying a gun, she violently attacked Chet with a knife. , which caused him to bleed profusely. Everything is on. video and undisputed video tells the whole story. His claims are completely false, fabricated and fictitious. “

TMZ posted a video it says shows the end of an altercation between the couple in Sugar Land on Jan. 8. The camera shows Kiana when she appears to hit him while she is holding a pot, then Hanks bloodied face appears and he accuses her of cutting it, which Parker denies.

USA TODAY contacted Parker’s attorney, Texas attorney D’Angelo Lowe.