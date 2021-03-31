Wolverine Jacket, Springsteen Boots for Actor’s Fund Auction – Deadline





A Wolverine jacket donated by Hugh Jackman, a pair of glasses, Elton John boots and jeans from Bruce Springsteen, and Bette Midler’s Halloween 2014 black sequin dress are just a few of the items that will be auctioned in April. as part of an unprecedented collaboration between The Actor’s Fund, Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers and actress Christine Baranski. While part of the proceeds of Doyle’s set Stage and screen The auction will benefit the Actor’s Fund, all proceeds from a collection of Broadway and Hollywood items curated by Baranski, including those mentioned above, will go to the nonprofit supporting organization for the arts and entertainment. The actress personally donated three dresses she wore to the Golden Globe Awards, Emmy Awards and Kennedy Center Honors. Related story Documentary director Bruce Springsteen Thom Zimny ​​signed by Cavalry Media “I have asked my friends and colleagues on stage and on screen to lend their support to this meaningful auction and the response has been overwhelming,” Baranski said in a statement. “The Actors Fund has provided a much needed lifeline to our industry, and their work is nothing short of miraculous. I know I’m thrilled to see what Dolly Parton, Cher, Julie Andrews, Bruce Springsteen and over 20 amazing stage and movie legends come out of their closet! “ The auction is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m.ET. Auction information and updates on auction items found here. Among the auction items: Celeste Holm’s Golden Globe awarded in 1947 for The Gentleman’s Agreement

Memories of Hollywood’s Golden Age and Theater from the Celeste Holm Collection

The Estate of Thomas P. Lacy with Classic Broadway Costumes and Sets

A Wolverine jacket from Hugh Jackman’s closet

Bruce Springsteen boots, jeans and t-shirt

Black sequined evening dress by Bette Midler made by David Dalrymple for Hulaween 2014

Banjo signed by Steve Martin

Iconic Elton John Glasses

Carol Burnett Bob Mackie Dresses

Glenn Close Dolce & Gabbana dress worn on the red carpet opening night of Sunset Boulevard 02/09/17

Alan Cumming leather suit worn at the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical Cabaret to win

A collection of signed books by Julie Andrews

Renée Fleming Oscar de la Renta dress worn at the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012

Downton abbey Limited edition in leather of the screenplay signed by the director, writer, producer and cast

Leather jackets worn by screen The good woman

Tina Fey dress worn at the 2013 Emmy Awards where she won the Outstanding Editor’s Choice for a Comedy Series for 30 Rock Additional items will be announced in the weeks leading up to the auction.







