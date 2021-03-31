Britney Spears asked this actor for help as she shaved her head





Britney Spears was all over the media as she shaved her head. It turns out that she contacted an actor whom she asked for help at the time. That’s what Sharon Stone had to say about Spears’ letter and the current situation. Coaching Britney Spears Focused On Her Guardianship RELATED: Britney Spears Hulu Documentary: The Most Disturbing Scene Cut From The Movie A group of fans have been worried about Spears for some time because she’s under guardianship control, which is unusual for someone her age. Fans created the Free Britney movement in reaction to this. The documentary, Coaching Britney Spears, has followed his career from the very beginning to the present day. He claimed his father, Jamie, was not involved in his career at the start. The episode claimed that he tried to make money in several ways instead and went to rehab because of his alcohol use. Now he has a lot of control over his career, given that he is part of the tutelage. Britney Spears shares her reaction to the documentary Britney Spears | Scott Dudelson / Getty Images RELATED: Britney Spears mom describes exactly how Jamie Spears got the title of curator in her book Many fans were hoping to hear what Spears had to say about the documentary. But she doesn’t normally make statements. The singer finally posted a video of herself dancing to Instagram on March 30 and acknowledged the documentary in the caption. I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I saw I was embarrassed by the light they put me in… I cried for two weeks and well…. I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try to keep my own joy … love … and happiness !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! read part of the caption. Her fans were still skeptical about whether the star was in control of her account. Instead of dancing, can we have a video of you typing your own captions next time? I want to believe you, it’s you who speaks for you, but I’m skeptical [sic] We love you! Chrishell Stause from Sell ​​Sunset commented. Sharon Stone says Britney Spears asked her for help RELATED: Why Jessica Simpson Refuses to Watch Framing Britney Spears Stone revealed on Kelly Clarkson’s Show that the singer contacted her in 2007. Britney wrote me a very long and important and poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life – about when people would recognize him when she shaved her head – wanting that I’m helping her, she said. But it looks like Stone wasn’t having an easy time herself. I was in a very difficult time in my life and I couldn’t help myself, she said. But the truth is, we both needed help. She needed help and I needed help. Stone said it was difficult to be a successful woman and no one is controlling you. She said when that was happening, and there was a breaking point. The thing with Britney Spears is so out of hand and horrible, Stone said.







