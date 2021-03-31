Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Kari Skogland at Keynote Virtual Banff Fest (Exclusive)





8:00 am PDT 03/31/2021



by



Etan Vlessing



The creative duo will be talking about the Marvel Cinematic Universes continuing their foray into television after “ Wandavision ” via Disney +.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Kari Skogland director of new Marvel drama The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, must participate in an “In Conversation” series at the next Banff World Media Festival virtual. Feige and Skogland will talk about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s march to TV as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney + follows in the footsteps of Wandavision. As he captures the new adventures of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sees the heroic duo team up after Avengers: Endgame and grappling with a world in which Steve Rogers is no longer Captain America. As one of the biggest and most popular media brands, Marvel has been at the forefront of the entertainment industry, a leader in the production of successful content. We are delighted to welcome visionary pioneer Kevin Feige and wildly talented Canadian director and producer Kari Skogland to the festival, ”said Randy Lennox, Chairman of the Banff Board of Directors in a statement. Oscar nominee for Black Panther, Feige is also the Creative Director of Marvel. The highest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise is creating a host of upcoming TV series that includes Loki, what if ?, Ms. Marvel and Hawk Eye. And upcoming feature films include Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, and Eternals, which features a new set of super heroes in an epic story that spans thousands of years. Skogland is CEO of Mad Rabbit and the director of TV series like Showtimes The loudest voice, The Handmaid’s Tale and the pilot episodes of AMCs NOS4A2 and Starzs Tower. His other TV credits include Condor (Public), The Borgias and Terrible penny (Show time), Boardwalk Empire (HBO), Murder, The Walking Dead and Fear the living dead (AMC), Under the dome (CBS), and Vikings (Historical channel). Kevin and Kari today represent some of the most innovative professionals working in the global screen industries. It’s an incredible opportunity to dive into their minds and hear their perspectives on business and the art of entertainment, ”added Banff Managing Director Jenn Kuzmyk in her own statement. The Banff Virtual Global Media Festival runs from June 14 to July 16, 2021.







