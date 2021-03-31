Series ‘CSI: Vegas’ Revival commissioned from CBS





William Petersen and Jorja Fox will reprise their roles in the crime drama, which will be part of the network’s 2021-2022 program.

CSI returns to CBS. The network gave a serial order to CSI: Vegas, a rebirth of the franchise’s flagship series. William Petersen and Jorja Fox will reprise their roles in the drama, as will Wallace Langham. Under construction for over a year, CSI: Vegas comes from CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, who produced the longtime original show. In addition to Petersen, Fox and Langham, the show’s cast includes Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon. “21 years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new film series launched an entire genre and became a revolutionary juggernaut that still has global resonance today, “said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment.” We are delighted to welcome the next generation of forensic criminals to the CSI and pair them with legendary characters from the past that we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Anti-crime technology has advanced considerably over the past few years, and combined with CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new CSI the team does what they do best: follow the evidence. “ CSI premiered in October 2000 and eventually went on to become one of the biggest TV shows, ranking among the 10 most watched shows on TV for each of its first 11 seasons. It ran for 15 seasons and 335 episodes plus a two-part wrap-up film in 2015. The CSI The franchise eventually spanned four shows and nearly 800 episodes in total. “I am delighted to bring the CSI franchise to all of our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years, “said executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer.” And being back in Las Vegas where it all began over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We have enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming Billy, Jorja and Wallace back as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas. “ The new series will focus on an “existential threat” to the Las Vegas crime lab, which brings together a new team of forensic investigators and lab veterans. Jason Tracey (Elementary) will serve as showrunner and executive product with Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed of Bruckheimer TV; series creator Anthony Zuiker and longtime EPs Carol Mendelsohn and Ann Donahue; and Craig O’Neill, Petersen and Cindy Chvatal.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos