Iron Man 2 actor Mickey Rourke loves SVU, but not the MCU

While it’s a little weird to disparage acting in a cinematic universe we were once a part of, Rourke might get a pass here. The superhero movie landscape was a very different place when Rourke took his turn as the Marvel villain. Now, the 68-year-old actor is undoubtedly experiencing some superhero fatigue. Rourke first rose to prominence in the 1980s with roles in films such as Dinner, Rumble Fish, and 9 weeks. He largely gave up acting in the ’90s to become a professional boxer, before returning to the air to headline the comedy adaptation. Sin city and Darren Aronofskys Wrestler, the latter for which he received an Oscar nomination. The actor has a reputation for being a bit eccentric due to his hardened physique from his boxing career, his love of small dogs, and his occasional, bizarre public statements. For a good example of the latter, take a look at the rest of this Instagram post for Rourkes. Law and Order: SVU thoughts. It’s a bit strange to present Law and orderThe most popular 22-season spinoff is strong as a discovery of the COVID-19 era, but that’s what Rourke is doing here, while writing I heard this show has been on the air for 20 years, I didn’t ‘never knew anything before the lockdown cause I have all my gym equipment in my living room But with this unusual explanation out of the way, Rourke is only spitting the plain truth, calling management first-class star Mariska Hargitay, a very focused actress, and mentioning that co-star Christopher Meloni brings a lot to the table. with its physicality. This last piece seems to pay an accidental homage to the Internets endless obsession with Chris Melonis caboose. The rest of Rourkes’ musings are long but there are very few lies detected in them. Law and Order: SVU the rules and the action they exert therein are underestimated. It’s one thing to play in a movie or miniseries with a clearly defined ending, it’s another thing to play the same character entirely for decades. Hargitay and Meloni both received Emmy nominations for their work on the series (the former Golden Globe winner). But now they have something even better: Mickey Rourkes’ endorsement.







