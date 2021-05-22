Secrets About the Mission: Impossible Franchise Pictures





22. Ving Rhamesfirst met Cruise atpulp Fictionpremiered in 1994. After the screening, “he runs up to me, and he hugs me like we really know each other. But really, I had only met him two hours earlier, in the men’s room!” Rhames recalled in the Spotlight report in 2018 Soon after, Rhames received a call from De Palma, who had previously directed him toVictims of war. Fast forward 25 years and the 62-year-old actor, who plays the cool and collected hacker Luther Strickell, “disowned” anymore, is the only other actor outside of Cruis to have been in the entire series, including No. 7 and 8, although it turns out he was meant to be one and done. “I feel very happy to have been involved for so long,” said Rhames. “Mainly because originally my character died within the first 10 or 12 pages of Impossible mission. I said to Tom and Brian De Palma, “Why does the black man have to die in the first 10 pages of most movies?” You know, normally there’s only one black in each of those big budget movies. There aren’t too many African-American films cited without a quote that will exceed $ 100 million. And when there is, I can’t even say it’s a Denzel It’s a Will smith, essentially. You’ll have Will Smith, and he’ll be damn close to the only Black in the movie. He’s the star, but it’s not a dark story, he might not even have a family in it ‘ “So Tom and Brian obviously thought about that, because then I noticed my character wasn’t dead. There’s a lot going on and I still enjoy it, you know?” However, it did not go unnoticed that his appearance inGhost protocolwas a Marvel-post-credits-level brief. “I might be doing something very small Mission: ImpossibleGhost Protocol, but I’ll just say the budget has changed dramatically and I’ll leave it at that, “Rhames said Movieweb in 2010. “Cha-ching could create [a part] but it’s up to them to decide. They finally realized that it would be up to them to pay and keep Luther’s streak alive. And Rhames was indeed back for more meaty parts inRogue nation andFall, the latter presenting his favorite moment to date. “Chris McQuarrie wrote a scene where I can really show what Luther thinks of Ethan,” he told Spotlight Report. “It takes into account how much time they’ve spent together. And it’s quite moving and powerful.”

