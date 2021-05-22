Entertainment
Raamlaxman (1942 – 2021): the composer behind some of Bollywood’s greatest hits
The Music Director was renowned for his work on blockbusters like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Composer Raamlaxman, who died at the age of 78 from cardiac arrest in Nagpur on Saturday, granted some of Hindi film music’s greatest hits of the ’80s and’ 90s.
He was not among the most prolific composers, but the songs he composed for films like Maine pyar kiya and Hum aapke hain koun were a rage when they were released and continue to be enjoyed. He had a knack for creating catchy songs, many of them in one movie.
There was melody in his music, which could be appreciated even more in those days, when Bollyood rarely offered original and melodious songs. He could also take you on the dance floor especially at North Indian weddings with his songs.
Although Raamlaxman made his debut in 1977 with Agent Vinod, it was 12 years later that it became a household name. Songs from Maine pyar kiya were instant hits and they helped Sooraj Barjatyas become one of the biggest Indian movie hits of 1989.
The romantic musical saw Salman Khan playing the hero for the first time and a fresh air Bhagyashree as the morning dew made his debut. More than three decades later, the film is best known for its songs. Songs like Dil deewana …, Aaja shaam hone aayee …, Kabootar ja ja ja … and Mother rang me … have not lost their freshness.
Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam rendered most of the songs on the albums. The film, in fact, helped SPB establish itself in Hindi cinema. Although he made a sparkling debut with Ek duuje ke liye, eight years earlier, it was after Maine pyar kiya that Bollywood really warmed him up, as he practically became Salman’s singing voice.
As for Laxman, recognition had finally come to him. Born Vijay Patil in Nagpur, he had formed a duo of composers who were very good in film music at that time with Surendra. They made their debut with the movie Marathi Pandu hawaldar in 1975, but the following year, before the release of their first film Agent Vinod (1977), Surendra died.
His collaborator, however, continued to compose with the pseudonym of Raamlaxman. Tarachand Barjatya was the producer of Agent Vinod and it is his Rajshri productions that produced Maine pyar kiya as well as the two other great Laxman films: Hum aapke hain koun and Hum Saath Saath Hai.
The music of Hum aapke hain koun, starring the magnificent Madhuri Dixit in his prime and Salman, was splendid. Songs like Deeid tera dewar deewana … her video has to be among the most popular of all time in Hindi cinema with Madhuri dancing gracefully in her iconic purple saree (even inspiring MF Hussain), Maye ni maye..., Pehla pehla pyar … and Wah wah Raamji … certainly played a role in making Sooraj Barjatyas’ film one of the all-time greats in India.
Laxman couldn’t come up with such a fine score for his next film with Barjatya, Hum Saath-Saath Hai, but there was always the delectable Mhaveby Yashoda.. and the hummable Yeh to sach hai ki …
Although he had most of the success with Rajshri Productions, there were some good songs by him for other banners, like Sapnon ka gharonda toota … (Hum Se Badkar Kaun) and Gustaakhi maaf ho … (Hum Se Hai Zamana).
With the death of Raam Laxman, Indian cinema has lost another of its links with its glorious musical tradition.
