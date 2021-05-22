Loki’s TV nudity has a deeper meaning

As well as being a delight for fans, Loki’s nudity in his new TV spot may also symbolize a rebirth for the character.
There’s no question the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows how to make its fans happy, but the latest TV spot for LokiThe upcoming Disney + premiere included a very special giveaway. While there is a lot to study in the One Minute promotion, from the southern charm of Miss Minutes to Loki’s momentary joy at getting his knives back, the highlight of the place for many fans is the trip to Loki through the treatment of prisoners. and everything under that armor is cleansed. It’s a most welcome kind of fan service, but it can also be a bit more.
In addition to the stream of screenshots and sizable gifs scaled down to show as much detail as possible about the evil god but in good physical shape, there are also a lot of questions about what the scene means, of the obvious. symbolic. Watching Loki get stripped down as part of his imprisonment is dehumanizing, and having a smiling robot instead of Clancy Brown Shawshank’s Redemption does not do better. But the scene also metaphorically bares Loki, born naked into a world where even his sharp minds initially seem defused. The only time to get closer to that level of intimacy is her reaction to Frigga’s death: unarmoured, in tears, but still ready to bite.
The imagery of the rebirth of Loki’s VAT admission was quickly seized for discussion, with a incisive post on Tumblr break down how native the sequence is. That’s a good take, as the cycle of rebirth has enormous significance to the gods of Asgard in Marvel Comics. It is Loki who first becomes aware of Those Who Sit Above the Shadows, the secret council that demanded that the Ragnarok cycle be inflicted on the gods repeatedly, so that they could forever nourish themselves. of the energy of destroying the world of myths. And it’s Loki who breaks the cycle Loki: Agent of Asgard # 17 by Al Ewing and Lee Garbett, forcing the board to confront their own possible fictional nature.
All of Loki’s appearances since Loki’s “original” death in Seat # 4 by Brian Michael Bendis and Olivier Coipel pursue this theme of rebirth, of wanting to break the chains of one’s own history. Kieron Gillen and Doug Braithwaite took Loki a ‘reborn’ kid through his own Journey into the mystery and I saw him join the Young AvengersYoung Loki’s struggle bore bittersweet fruit, ending at one point with the revelation that his existence was just another plot to save that dead Loki. Loki continued to try to change his story despite the plot against itself, and both Agent of Asgard and Lokiby Daniel Kibblesmith and Oscar Bazaldua saw Loki gradually succeed in becoming someone new.
Beyond the potentially rich symbolism of Loki’s imprisonment and nudity, another disturbing consideration. As automated and dehumanizing as the whole admissions process is, and with the cavalier manner that ‘variants’ can be performed openly in a DMV-style waiting room, it raises concerns that VAT may not be so healthy. and genuine as Agent Mobius makes it sound. He might be warm and funny, but elsewhere TVA employees don’t even look up when a man is sprayed four feet from their desks.
There is also another angle to consider when studying Loki’s body. It’s a little rite of passage for Marvel’s men to be stripped for audience study. It is a tradition that dates back to the first Iron Man film, and even recent members like Paul Rudd are taking their turn in the limelight. Memorable topless scene of Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger It’s even important for the plot, which proves that the Super Soldier serum worked wonderfully. Seeing Loki in that admiring light puts him in heroic company and also reminds his fans that Marvel knows what they want to see.
Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Richard E. Grant. The series premieres June 9 on Disney +.
Tom Hiddleston believed Loki’s death in Infinity War was his last appearance
