Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union share photos from Zaya’s birthday





Zaya Wade celebrated her 14th birthday in style! The birthday girl had a big smile Pictures she shared about her roller skating birthday party, which included family, friends and of course, lots of cake. “Happy 14th to me! Had such a fun birthday !!! I love you guys, and thank you all for your love and support!” Zaya wrote on Instagram. Dwyane Wade’s daughter looked cheerful in every photo she posted. The rink was decorated with a personalized neon sign that read “Zaya on Wheels”, as well as fairy lights and balloons to help Zaya celebrate her special day. “I’m obsessed with your happiness !! Happy 14th birthday,” Wade wrote on Instagram. dwyanewade / Instagram Her proud dad also gave her a personalized “Zaya on Wheels” birthday cake, along with a silver cake wishing the teenager a “Happy 14th Birthday”. “I’m obsessed with your happiness !! Happy 14th birthday @ZayaWade,” the 39-year-old retired NBA star wrote. Instagram. Dwyane Wade and Zaya enjoyed skating together on the roller rink. dwyanewade / Instagram Wade shared some fun father-daughter photos from Zaya’s birthday, including the duo skating together around the rink. Last year, Zaya’s mother-in-law Gabrielle Union shared how Zaya previously felt in awe of a photo of herself standing next to her birthday cake which was shared on social media. “This image was dissected on some black blogs and the comments assumed who Zaya was and why … she said, ‘I felt like I was out and I was right next to my cake’,” Union told Taraji P Henson on Henson’s Facebook Watch talk show, “Peace of Mind with Taraji.” Wade appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” early last year and stated that his daughter uses feminine pronouns and her name is Zaya. Since then, the proud parents have spoken out in support of the LGBTQ + community and are doing all they can to support their daughter. In 2021, with his friends and family united by his side, Zaya lives with his truth. Union shared photos of her youngest daughter, Kaavia James, 2, walking around the rink ahead of Zaya’s party. The adorable toddler held her parents’ hand as she practiced getting used to roller skates. “Teamwork makes the dream work,” she wrote Instagram. “We had a little pre-party kick with the toddler team before #ZayaOnWheels.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos